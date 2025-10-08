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Matthew Lewis Beedle

Fund101

Matthew Lewis Beedle
Matthew Lewis Beedle

Matthew Lewis Beedle

4.3 (6)
As a hobby, I build EAs, Signals and run multiple algorithmic trading accounts.
I'm just about being actually honest, there is a lot of bad actors in trading sadly...
You can check out my Youtube channel here and feel free to add me as a friend.
7 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 030
Profit Trades:
1 142 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
888 (43.74%)
Best trade:
323.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-226.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
17 166.59 EUR (804 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 548.78 EUR (667 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (268.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.16 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
87.64%
Max deposit load:
92.28%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
1 094 (53.89%)
Short Trades:
936 (46.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.29 EUR
Average Profit:
15.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-154.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.34 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
74.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
560.69 EUR
Maximal:
1 570.38 EUR (12.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.57% (1 574.89 EUR)
By Equity:
2.82% (276.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 603
GDAXI 304
SP500 246
NDX 193
USDJPY 132
GBPAUD 119
WS30 100
EURAUD 87
AUDCAD 52
AUDUSD 46
EURUSD 44
AUS200 25
GBPUSD 21
USDCAD 19
EURNZD 9
CHFJPY 8
EURJPY 7
NZDUSD 5
USDCHF 5
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
GDAXI 100
SP500 -111
NDX 18
USDJPY 876
GBPAUD -25
WS30 -508
EURAUD 397
AUDCAD 349
AUDUSD -24
EURUSD 244
AUS200 -251
GBPUSD -40
USDCAD 134
EURNZD -81
CHFJPY -60
EURJPY -60
NZDUSD -141
USDCHF 87
GBPJPY -91
AUDJPY -58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 139K
GDAXI 6.6K
SP500 -15K
NDX -2.4K
USDJPY 22K
GBPAUD 2.8K
WS30 -3.8K
EURAUD 4.7K
AUDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD -1.3K
EURUSD 11K
AUS200 -3.2K
GBPUSD -3.5K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURNZD -7.3K
CHFJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -2.8K
NZDUSD -2.3K
USDCHF 530
GBPJPY -4.5K
AUDJPY -4.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +323.58 EUR
Worst trade: -226 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Darwinex-Live
0.98 × 4486
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 187
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

If you are interested in copying this signal, i'd recommend messaging me first and I can tell you honestly if it can fit your desired outcomes, style of trading and risk tolerance. 


About Signal:

Using a mixture of EAs I created myself and some that I bought from other creators. 

With over 25 EAs active on this account, it's certainly has very diverse types of trading, which generally makes it more reliable as it's not reliant on only 1 market or strategy. 



No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 18:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 08:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 16:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 18:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 11:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 20:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 19:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 19:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 19:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fund101
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
11K
EUR
45
99%
2 030
56%
88%
1.17
1.29
EUR
15%
1:200
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