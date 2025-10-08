- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 030
Profit Trades:
1 142 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
888 (43.74%)
Best trade:
323.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-226.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
17 166.59 EUR (804 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 548.78 EUR (667 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (268.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.16 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
87.64%
Max deposit load:
92.28%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
1 094 (53.89%)
Short Trades:
936 (46.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.29 EUR
Average Profit:
15.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-154.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.34 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
74.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
560.69 EUR
Maximal:
1 570.38 EUR (12.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.57% (1 574.89 EUR)
By Equity:
2.82% (276.12 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|603
|GDAXI
|304
|SP500
|246
|NDX
|193
|USDJPY
|132
|GBPAUD
|119
|WS30
|100
|EURAUD
|87
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDUSD
|46
|EURUSD
|44
|AUS200
|25
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDCAD
|19
|EURNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|GDAXI
|100
|SP500
|-111
|NDX
|18
|USDJPY
|876
|GBPAUD
|-25
|WS30
|-508
|EURAUD
|397
|AUDCAD
|349
|AUDUSD
|-24
|EURUSD
|244
|AUS200
|-251
|GBPUSD
|-40
|USDCAD
|134
|EURNZD
|-81
|CHFJPY
|-60
|EURJPY
|-60
|NZDUSD
|-141
|USDCHF
|87
|GBPJPY
|-91
|AUDJPY
|-58
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|GDAXI
|6.6K
|SP500
|-15K
|NDX
|-2.4K
|USDJPY
|22K
|GBPAUD
|2.8K
|WS30
|-3.8K
|EURAUD
|4.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|11K
|AUS200
|-3.2K
|GBPUSD
|-3.5K
|USDCAD
|3.9K
|EURNZD
|-7.3K
|CHFJPY
|-3.4K
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|NZDUSD
|-2.3K
|USDCHF
|530
|GBPJPY
|-4.5K
|AUDJPY
|-4.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +323.58 EUR
Worst trade: -226 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.98 × 4486
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.03 × 187
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
If you are interested in copying this signal, i'd recommend messaging me first and I can tell you honestly if it can fit your desired outcomes, style of trading and risk tolerance.
About Signal:
Using a mixture of EAs I created myself and some that I bought from other creators.
With over 25 EAs active on this account, it's certainly has very diverse types of trading, which generally makes it more reliable as it's not reliant on only 1 market or strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
EUR
EUR
45
99%
2 030
56%
88%
1.17
1.29
EUR
EUR
15%
1:200