If you are interested in copying this signal, i'd recommend messaging me first and I can tell you honestly if it can fit your desired outcomes, style of trading and risk tolerance.





About Signal:

Using a mixture of EAs I created myself and some that I bought from other creators.

With over 25 EAs active on this account, it's certainly has very diverse types of trading, which generally makes it more reliable as it's not reliant on only 1 market or strategy.







