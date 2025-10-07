SignalsSections
Peter Lu

Dragon Challenge 2

0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
FTMO-Server2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
278 (93.60%)
Loss Trades:
19 (6.40%)
Best trade:
128.85 USD
Worst trade:
-2 246.71 USD
Gross Profit:
4 957.32 USD (53 580 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 227.98 USD (62 786 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (818.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
950.47 USD (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
12.74%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
223 (75.08%)
Short Trades:
74 (24.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-4.28 USD
Average Profit:
17.83 USD
Average Loss:
-327.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-652.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 246.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 174.44 USD
Maximal:
3 380.25 USD (3.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.34% (3 380.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.38% (2 412.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 297
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.07 05:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 05:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
