SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CROXTON GOLD
Yeap Keat Wai

CROXTON GOLD

Yeap Keat Wai
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
35 (44.87%)
Loss Trades:
43 (55.13%)
Best trade:
31.74 USD
Worst trade:
-24.08 USD
Gross Profit:
450.90 USD (35 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-409.48 USD (25 823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (95.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.71 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
47 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
31 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
12.88 USD
Average Loss:
-9.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-84.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.02 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-19.99%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.27 USD
Maximal:
115.74 USD (32.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.22% (106.94 USD)
By Equity:
4.07% (8.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 41
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.74 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.26 × 23
ICMarkets-Live14
0.57 × 83
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
0.64 × 25
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.78 × 102
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
TitanFX-04
1.00 × 13
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 49
TickmillEU-Live
1.16 × 320
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.19 × 144
82 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Croxton Gold

Day trade strategy
Price action strategy
Only trade gold
Active in new york session
Manual trade
No martingale trading
No grid trading
No expert advisor
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 14:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 04:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.05 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.04 13:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.04 13:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 14:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 15:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CROXTON GOLD
500 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
314
USD
12
94%
78
44%
2%
1.10
0.53
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.