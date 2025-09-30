- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Best trade:
9.77 USD
Worst trade:
-5.12 USD
Gross Profit:
30.44 USD (2 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.65 USD (2 136 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (4.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.77 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
10.68%
Max deposit load:
4.03%
Latest trade:
41 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
31 (96.88%)
Short Trades:
1 (3.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.52 USD
Average Loss:
-1.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.64 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.39 USD
Maximal:
9.64 USD (1.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (9.69 USD)
By Equity:
9.47% (49.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|8
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-150
|AUDNZD
|255
|USDCAD
|400
|AUDUSD
|20
|NZDUSD
|100
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.77 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.50 × 4
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.65 × 48
Syna MA
No reviews
