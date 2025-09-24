- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 723
Profit Trades:
2 423 (51.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (48.70%)
Best trade:
3 654.60 USD
Worst trade:
-2 257.56 USD
Gross Profit:
273 595.37 USD (2 843 828 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247 568.03 USD (2 459 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (8 042.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 020.47 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
76.93%
Max deposit load:
94.76%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
2 699 (57.15%)
Short Trades:
2 024 (42.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
5.51 USD
Average Profit:
112.92 USD
Average Loss:
-107.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-7 545.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 207.58 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.16%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 149.87 USD
Maximal:
24 738.33 USD (17.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.18% (24 625.46 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (5 153.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1892
|NDX
|992
|SP500
|489
|USDJPY
|401
|WS30
|375
|GDAXI
|252
|GBPUSD
|153
|EURUSD
|125
|EURJPY
|15
|GBPJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|42K
|NDX
|-3K
|SP500
|-5.9K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|WS30
|-1K
|GDAXI
|-5K
|GBPUSD
|-3.3K
|EURUSD
|-466
|EURJPY
|729
|GBPJPY
|-176
|CHFJPY
|224
|CADJPY
|-475
|AUDJPY
|-73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|440K
|NDX
|-31K
|SP500
|-9.8K
|USDJPY
|10K
|WS30
|-4.1K
|GDAXI
|-10K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-287
|CHFJPY
|1.8K
|CADJPY
|-1.8K
|AUDJPY
|-2.4K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 654.60 USD
Worst trade: -2 258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 042.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 545.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.11 × 160
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.50 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.63 × 2398
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
This has been adjusted to test ultimate breakout portfolio.
Balance DD should be somewhere around 10%
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
126K
USD
USD
46
95%
4 723
51%
77%
1.10
5.51
USD
USD
17%
1:200