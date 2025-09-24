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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex 01
Ukrit Khonglao

Darwinex 01

Ukrit Khonglao
Ukrit Khonglao

Ukrit Khonglao

Hello Forex world
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 723
Profit Trades:
2 423 (51.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (48.70%)
Best trade:
3 654.60 USD
Worst trade:
-2 257.56 USD
Gross Profit:
273 595.37 USD (2 843 828 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247 568.03 USD (2 459 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (8 042.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 020.47 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
76.93%
Max deposit load:
94.76%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
2 699 (57.15%)
Short Trades:
2 024 (42.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
5.51 USD
Average Profit:
112.92 USD
Average Loss:
-107.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-7 545.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 207.58 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.16%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 149.87 USD
Maximal:
24 738.33 USD (17.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.18% (24 625.46 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (5 153.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1892
NDX 992
SP500 489
USDJPY 401
WS30 375
GDAXI 252
GBPUSD 153
EURUSD 125
EURJPY 15
GBPJPY 10
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 9
AUDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 42K
NDX -3K
SP500 -5.9K
USDJPY 2.1K
WS30 -1K
GDAXI -5K
GBPUSD -3.3K
EURUSD -466
EURJPY 729
GBPJPY -176
CHFJPY 224
CADJPY -475
AUDJPY -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 440K
NDX -31K
SP500 -9.8K
USDJPY 10K
WS30 -4.1K
GDAXI -10K
GBPUSD -14K
EURUSD 2.5K
EURJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY -287
CHFJPY 1.8K
CADJPY -1.8K
AUDJPY -2.4K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 654.60 USD
Worst trade: -2 258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 042.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 545.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.11 × 160
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.50 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2398
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This has been adjusted to test ultimate breakout portfolio. 

Balance DD should be somewhere around 10% 

No reviews
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.01 23:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.27 16:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.24 07:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.23 15:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 00:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 17:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwinex 01
999 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
126K
USD
46
95%
4 723
51%
77%
1.10
5.51
USD
17%
1:200
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