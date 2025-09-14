- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|240
|GBPUSD
|134
|USDCHF
|125
|WS30
|84
|EURUSD
|81
|GDAXI
|57
|NDX
|56
|AUDCAD
|36
|FCHI40
|30
|XTIUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURJPY
|21
|GBPCAD
|11
|NZDJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|SPA35
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-3.1K
|USDCHF
|-3.7K
|WS30
|-6.5K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|GDAXI
|51
|NDX
|-2.7K
|AUDCAD
|-1.5K
|FCHI40
|-347
|XTIUSD
|1K
|GBPJPY
|-513
|EURJPY
|13K
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDJPY
|-2.4K
|USDCAD
|-2
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|SPA35
|-199
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|NZDUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|-1
|EURAUD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|USDCHF
|77
|WS30
|-690
|EURUSD
|304
|GDAXI
|4.6K
|NDX
|-2.8K
|AUDCAD
|207
|FCHI40
|1.3K
|XTIUSD
|-27
|GBPJPY
|2K
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|-388
|NZDJPY
|-860
|USDCAD
|-217
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|SPA35
|-220
|AUDUSD
|-230
|NZDUSD
|-5
|EURGBP
|-12
|EURAUD
|-17
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.86 × 5320
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.96 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 7
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
100% Bot-Automated Signal
Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.
• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.
• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.
• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.
USD
USD
USD