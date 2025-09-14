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Mario Ballesta Martinez

AutoPortfolio1

Mario Ballesta Martinez
Mario Ballesta Martinez

Mario Ballesta Martinez

0 reviews
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
959
Profit Trades:
538 (56.10%)
Loss Trades:
421 (43.90%)
Best trade:
8 569.94 USD
Worst trade:
-5 311.14 USD
Gross Profit:
258 370.66 USD (319 653 pips)
Gross Loss:
-281 432.95 USD (304 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (12 775.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 775.14 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
60.37%
Max deposit load:
99.97%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
629 (65.59%)
Short Trades:
330 (34.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-24.05 USD
Average Profit:
480.24 USD
Average Loss:
-668.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 248.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 005.58 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.33%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25 154.68 USD
Maximal:
55 871.91 USD (42.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.72% (55 839.28 USD)
By Equity:
9.28% (9 458.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 240
GBPUSD 134
USDCHF 125
WS30 84
EURUSD 81
GDAXI 57
NDX 56
AUDCAD 36
FCHI40 30
XTIUSD 28
GBPJPY 26
EURJPY 21
GBPCAD 11
NZDJPY 9
USDCAD 8
USDJPY 5
SPA35 4
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURGBP 1
EURAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -18K
GBPUSD -3.1K
USDCHF -3.7K
WS30 -6.5K
EURUSD 5.9K
GDAXI 51
NDX -2.7K
AUDCAD -1.5K
FCHI40 -347
XTIUSD 1K
GBPJPY -513
EURJPY 13K
GBPCAD -1.3K
NZDJPY -2.4K
USDCAD -2
USDJPY -1.9K
SPA35 -199
AUDUSD -1K
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP -1
EURAUD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
GBPUSD -2.4K
USDCHF 77
WS30 -690
EURUSD 304
GDAXI 4.6K
NDX -2.8K
AUDCAD 207
FCHI40 1.3K
XTIUSD -27
GBPJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.1K
GBPCAD -388
NZDJPY -860
USDCAD -217
USDJPY -1.3K
SPA35 -220
AUDUSD -230
NZDUSD -5
EURGBP -12
EURAUD -17
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 569.94 USD
Worst trade: -5 311 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 775.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 248.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Darwinex-Live
0.86 × 5320
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.96 × 197
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 7
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

100% Bot-Automated Signal

Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.

• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.

• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.

• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.


No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.05 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.06 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.20 04:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.24 11:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.23 01:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 18:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 13:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 21:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 10:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AutoPortfolio1
30 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
77K
USD
46
90%
959
56%
60%
0.91
-24.05
USD
43%
1:200
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