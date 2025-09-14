- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|WS30
|9
|XAUUSD
|6
|FCHI40
|6
|GBPJPY
|3
|XTIUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|NDX
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|WS30
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|FCHI40
|-879
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|XTIUSD
|-385
|AUDCAD
|2
|NDX
|-412
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|WS30
|-116
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|FCHI40
|-787
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|XTIUSD
|-52
|AUDCAD
|277
|NDX
|-1.2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.36 × 2248
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.21 × 57
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.36 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.61 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.36 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.68 × 516
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.95 × 43
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
100% Bot-Automated Signal
Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.
• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.
• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.
• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.
USD
USD
USD