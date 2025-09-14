SegnaliSezioni
Mario Ballesta Martinez

AutoPortfolio1

Mario Ballesta Martinez
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 44 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
14 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
14 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
1 144.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-5 311.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 627.12 USD (16 279 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 828.31 USD (6 565 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (1 873.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 873.13 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.09
Attività di trading:
83.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.67%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.47
Long Trade:
26 (92.86%)
Short Trade:
2 (7.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.67
Profitto previsto:
-114.33 USD
Profitto medio:
473.37 USD
Perdita media:
-702.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-6 828.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 828.82 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-3.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5 625.20 USD
Massimale:
6 858.07 USD (6.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.77% (6 856.04 USD)
Per equità:
4.09% (4 101.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
WS30 9
XAUUSD 6
FCHI40 6
GBPJPY 3
XTIUSD 2
AUDCAD 1
NDX 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
WS30 -5.3K
XAUUSD 2.1K
FCHI40 -879
GBPJPY 1.7K
XTIUSD -385
AUDCAD 2
NDX -412
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
WS30 -116
XAUUSD 9.9K
FCHI40 -787
GBPJPY 1.7K
XTIUSD -52
AUDCAD 277
NDX -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 144.44 USD
Worst Trade: -5 311 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 873.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6 828.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.36 × 2248
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.21 × 57
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.36 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.61 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.36 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.68 × 516
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.95 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
100% Bot-Automated Signal

Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.

• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.

• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.

• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 21:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AutoPortfolio1
44USD al mese
-3%
0
0
USD
97K
USD
2
100%
28
50%
84%
0.67
-114.33
USD
7%
1:200
Copia

