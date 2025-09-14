SignauxSections
Mario Ballesta Martinez

AutoPortfolio1

Mario Ballesta Martinez
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 44 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
12 (46.15%)
Perte trades:
14 (53.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 144.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-5 311.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 467.09 USD (13 980 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 822.67 USD (6 565 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (1 873.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 873.13 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.14
Activité de trading:
82.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
83.67%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.64
Longs trades:
24 (92.31%)
Courts trades:
2 (7.69%)
Facteur de profit:
0.56
Rendement attendu:
-167.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
455.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-701.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-6 828.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 828.82 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5 625.20 USD
Maximal:
6 858.07 USD (6.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.77% (6 856.04 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.09% (4 101.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
WS30 9
FCHI40 6
XAUUSD 5
XTIUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 1
NDX 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
WS30 -5.3K
FCHI40 -879
XAUUSD 1.9K
XTIUSD -385
GBPJPY 736
AUDCAD 2
NDX -412
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
WS30 -116
FCHI40 -787
XAUUSD 8.5K
XTIUSD -52
GBPJPY 789
AUDCAD 277
NDX -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 144.44 USD
Pire transaction: -5 311 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 873.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6 828.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.36 × 2248
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
2.30 × 53
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.36 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.61 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.36 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.68 × 516
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.95 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
4 plus...
100% Bot-Automated Signal

Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.

• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.

• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.

• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 21:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 21:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 17:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 17:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 17:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.14 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AutoPortfolio1
44 USD par mois
-4%
0
0
USD
96K
USD
2
100%
26
46%
83%
0.55
-167.52
USD
7%
1:200
