- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|WS30
|9
|FCHI40
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|XTIUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|NDX
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|WS30
|-5.3K
|FCHI40
|-879
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|XTIUSD
|-385
|GBPJPY
|736
|AUDCAD
|2
|NDX
|-412
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|WS30
|-116
|FCHI40
|-787
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|XTIUSD
|-52
|GBPJPY
|789
|AUDCAD
|277
|NDX
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.36 × 2248
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.30 × 53
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.36 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.61 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.36 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.68 × 516
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.95 × 43
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
100% Bot-Automated Signal
Brief Description
Multi-asset H1 portfolio fully managed by algorithms (no manual intervention). It trades indices (FRA40, NAS100, US30), gold (XAUUSD), crude oil (WTI/USOIL), and GBPJPY/AUDCAD to diversify and aim for stable results.
• Validated period: 2011-10-01 → 2025-09-09 (StrategyQuant X).
• Win rate: 51.17% · Profit Factor: 1.19.
• 24/5 on autopilot: bots execute, manage, and close trades.
• Real diversification across indices, commodities, and FX.
• No martingale or grid.
• Transparency: trades audited in real time on MQL5.
USD
USD
USD