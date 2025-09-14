SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / My5108
Yong Lian Ning

My5108

Yong Lian Ning
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 565%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36 158
Profit Trades:
23 760 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 398 (34.29%)
Best trade:
4 539.09 USD
Worst trade:
-7 495.92 USD
Gross Profit:
726 324.89 USD (8 516 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-547 322.74 USD (8 258 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (353.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 990.53 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
87.53%
Max deposit load:
2.58%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
870
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.11
Long Trades:
16 521 (45.69%)
Short Trades:
19 637 (54.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
4.95 USD
Average Profit:
30.57 USD
Average Loss:
-44.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 910.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 883.47 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.86%
Annual Forecast:
83.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 030.22 USD
Maximal:
19 647.07 USD (35.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.33% (19 647.07 USD)
By Equity:
8.11% (10 242.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36158
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 260K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 539.09 USD
Worst trade: -7 496 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +353.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 910.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

多策略对哦 
No reviews
2025.09.14 02:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
My5108
30 USD per month
565%
0
0
USD
119K
USD
61
99%
36 158
65%
88%
1.32
4.95
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.