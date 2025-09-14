- Growth
Trades:
36 158
Profit Trades:
23 760 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 398 (34.29%)
Best trade:
4 539.09 USD
Worst trade:
-7 495.92 USD
Gross Profit:
726 324.89 USD (8 516 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-547 322.74 USD (8 258 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (353.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 990.53 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
87.53%
Max deposit load:
2.58%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
870
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.11
Long Trades:
16 521 (45.69%)
Short Trades:
19 637 (54.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
4.95 USD
Average Profit:
30.57 USD
Average Loss:
-44.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 910.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 883.47 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.86%
Annual Forecast:
83.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 030.22 USD
Maximal:
19 647.07 USD (35.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.33% (19 647.07 USD)
By Equity:
8.11% (10 242.76 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD
36158
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD
179K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD
260K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
多策略对哦
