- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
656
Profit Trades:
447 (68.14%)
Loss Trades:
209 (31.86%)
Best trade:
380.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-279.44 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 887.38 EUR (234 868 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 791.00 EUR (232 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (132.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
495.18 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
73.49%
Max deposit load:
96.43%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
332 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
324 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
3.20 EUR
Average Profit:
17.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.71 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-109.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.02 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.48%
Annual Forecast:
139.28%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.50 EUR
Maximal:
444.00 EUR (10.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.71% (170.66 EUR)
By Equity:
83.23% (2 293.98 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD-Z
|149
|GBPUSD-Z
|123
|AUDCAD-Z
|120
|AUDNZD-Z
|93
|USDCAD-Z
|50
|EURUSD-Z
|44
|GBPCAD-Z
|26
|EURGBP-Z
|22
|XAUUSD-Z
|19
|EURCAD-Z
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD-Z
|370
|GBPUSD-Z
|-200
|AUDCAD-Z
|329
|AUDNZD-Z
|179
|USDCAD-Z
|341
|EURUSD-Z
|480
|GBPCAD-Z
|493
|EURGBP-Z
|160
|XAUUSD-Z
|160
|EURCAD-Z
|78
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD-Z
|10K
|GBPUSD-Z
|-71K
|AUDCAD-Z
|4K
|AUDNZD-Z
|3K
|USDCAD-Z
|7.9K
|EURUSD-Z
|8.5K
|GBPCAD-Z
|11K
|EURGBP-Z
|2.1K
|XAUUSD-Z
|24K
|EURCAD-Z
|3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +380.77 EUR
Worst trade: -279 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.81 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Medium Risk Strategy - Expect 60-100% p.a, Max Drawdown 60%
Algorithmic trading >90% – I will intervene manually if necessary and monitor closely – if required, I will hedge 100%.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
181%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
EUR
EUR
48
79%
656
68%
73%
1.36
3.20
EUR
EUR
83%
1:500