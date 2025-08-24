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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Diego MW Admiral
Alexander Christopher Guenter Held

Diego MW Admiral

Alexander Christopher Guenter Held
Alexander Christopher Guenter Held

Alexander Christopher Guenter Held

0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 181%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
656
Profit Trades:
447 (68.14%)
Loss Trades:
209 (31.86%)
Best trade:
380.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-279.44 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 887.38 EUR (234 868 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 791.00 EUR (232 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (132.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
495.18 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
73.49%
Max deposit load:
96.43%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
332 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
324 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
3.20 EUR
Average Profit:
17.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.71 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-109.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.02 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.48%
Annual Forecast:
139.28%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.50 EUR
Maximal:
444.00 EUR (10.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.71% (170.66 EUR)
By Equity:
83.23% (2 293.98 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD-Z 149
GBPUSD-Z 123
AUDCAD-Z 120
AUDNZD-Z 93
USDCAD-Z 50
EURUSD-Z 44
GBPCAD-Z 26
EURGBP-Z 22
XAUUSD-Z 19
EURCAD-Z 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD-Z 370
GBPUSD-Z -200
AUDCAD-Z 329
AUDNZD-Z 179
USDCAD-Z 341
EURUSD-Z 480
GBPCAD-Z 493
EURGBP-Z 160
XAUUSD-Z 160
EURCAD-Z 78
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD-Z 10K
GBPUSD-Z -71K
AUDCAD-Z 4K
AUDNZD-Z 3K
USDCAD-Z 7.9K
EURUSD-Z 8.5K
GBPCAD-Z 11K
EURGBP-Z 2.1K
XAUUSD-Z 24K
EURCAD-Z 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +380.77 EUR
Worst trade: -279 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.81 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Medium Risk Strategy - Expect 60-100% p.a, Max Drawdown 60%

Algorithmic trading >90% – I will intervene manually if necessary and monitor closely – if required, I will hedge 100%.


No reviews
2026.07.13 16:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 02:05
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 297 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 11:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 15:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 08:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 07:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 05:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 01:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 20:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.31 21:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.29 21:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Diego MW Admiral
30 USD per month
181%
0
0
USD
2.6K
EUR
48
79%
656
68%
73%
1.36
3.20
EUR
83%
1:500
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