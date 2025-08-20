- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
216 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
68.87 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 641.25 USD (110 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD (348 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
216 (1 641.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 641.25 USD (216)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
94.59%
Max deposit load:
3.29%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
136 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
80 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.60 USD
Average Profit:
7.60 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
27.21% (985.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|80
|AUDJPY
|45
|USDJPY
|35
|GBPJPY
|16
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDCHF
|11
|XAUUSD
|8
|.US30Cash
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|499
|AUDJPY
|495
|USDJPY
|248
|GBPJPY
|210
|USDCHF
|33
|AUDCHF
|59
|XAUUSD
|89
|.US30Cash
|7
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|23K
|AUDJPY
|28K
|USDJPY
|23K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|9K
|.US30Cash
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +68.87 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 216
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 641.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|0.00 × 10
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 11
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
GIVTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
Entradas Manuales con esperanza matemática-
Considere un riesgo acorde al tamaño de su inversión, esta señal puede caer un 30% , antes de invertir verifique el flotante en cero.
La proyección es un 100% anual, no buscamos ganancias exageradas si no reales.verifique si este es su objetivo.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
149%
0
0
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
57
0%
216
100%
95%
n/a
7.60
USD
USD
27%
1:500