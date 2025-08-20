The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 10 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real23 0.00 × 10 Trading.comMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 86 Axiory-Live 0.00 × 34 RoyalCapitalLtd-Server 0.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real39 0.00 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 11 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.00 × 7 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 12 CudraniaCapital-Real 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 2 Neomarkets-Live 0.00 × 8 ACYSecurities-Live 0.00 × 42 SureLeverageFunding-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 6 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 17 GIVTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 12 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 FinexBisnisSolusi-Real 0.00 × 7 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 10 OANDA-Live-1 0.00 × 6 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 199 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor