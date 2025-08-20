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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cualquiera
Giovanny Antonio Rojas Suarez

Cualquiera

Giovanny Antonio Rojas Suarez
Giovanny Antonio Rojas Suarez

Giovanny Antonio Rojas Suarez

0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 149%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
216 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
68.87 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 641.25 USD (110 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD (348 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
216 (1 641.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 641.25 USD (216)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
94.59%
Max deposit load:
3.29%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
136 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
80 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.60 USD
Average Profit:
7.60 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
27.21% (985.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 80
AUDJPY 45
USDJPY 35
GBPJPY 16
USDCHF 14
AUDCHF 11
XAUUSD 8
.US30Cash 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 499
AUDJPY 495
USDJPY 248
GBPJPY 210
USDCHF 33
AUDCHF 59
XAUUSD 89
.US30Cash 7
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 23K
AUDJPY 28K
USDJPY 23K
GBPJPY 11K
USDCHF 1.7K
AUDCHF 1.7K
XAUUSD 9K
.US30Cash 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.87 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 216
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 641.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HCHoldingsGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 7
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 12
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 42
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 17
GIVTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 7
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 10
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 6
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
199 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Entradas Manuales con esperanza matemática-

Considere un riesgo acorde al tamaño de su inversión, esta señal puede caer un 30% , antes de invertir verifique el flotante en cero. 

La proyección es un 100% anual, no buscamos ganancias exageradas si no reales.verifique si este es su objetivo.

No reviews
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 12:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 06:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.08 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.02 03:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.04 19:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.26 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.21 16:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.28 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.22 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 19:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 02:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 18:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cualquiera
30 USD per month
149%
0
0
USD
3.6K
USD
57
0%
216
100%
95%
n/a
7.60
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

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