- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
406 (79.14%)
Loss Trades:
107 (20.86%)
Best trade:
14.46 USD
Worst trade:
-15.46 USD
Gross Profit:
583.18 USD (74 040 pips)
Gross Loss:
-283.31 USD (37 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (21.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.80 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
59.85%
Max deposit load:
33.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
513 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-50.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.22 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.61%
Annual Forecast:
104.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
50.22 USD (15.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.12% (50.22 USD)
By Equity:
71.55% (194.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|267
|EURUSD
|170
|EURGBP
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|146
|EURUSD
|108
|EURGBP
|45
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|22K
|EURUSD
|11K
|EURGBP
|3.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.46 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 158
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-LIVE2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
WeTradeBroker-Live1
|0.00 × 15
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 92
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 145
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
317%
0
0
USD
USD
308
USD
USD
52
100%
513
79%
60%
2.05
0.58
USD
USD
72%
1:500