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Mlss Rapeeporm Sunatho

Xbxx EA

Mlss Rapeeporm Sunatho
Mlss Rapeeporm Sunatho

Mlss Rapeeporm Sunatho

4 (2)
Hello my friend
1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 317%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
406 (79.14%)
Loss Trades:
107 (20.86%)
Best trade:
14.46 USD
Worst trade:
-15.46 USD
Gross Profit:
583.18 USD (74 040 pips)
Gross Loss:
-283.31 USD (37 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (21.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.80 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
59.85%
Max deposit load:
33.56%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
513 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-50.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.22 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.61%
Annual Forecast:
104.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
50.22 USD (15.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.12% (50.22 USD)
By Equity:
71.55% (194.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 267
EURUSD 170
EURGBP 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 146
EURUSD 108
EURGBP 45
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 22K
EURUSD 11K
EURGBP 3.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.46 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 7
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 158
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
WeTradeBroker-Live1
0.00 × 15
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 11
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
0.00 × 1
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 9
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 92
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 145
926 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 12:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 11:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 19:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 15:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.27 18:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.27 11:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 12:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 11:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 05:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 12:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 17:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.13 13:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.13 12:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xbxx EA
30 USD per month
317%
0
0
USD
308
USD
52
100%
513
79%
60%
2.05
0.58
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

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