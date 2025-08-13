The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5 0.00 × 4 RVForex-Demo 0.00 × 7 Prosperity-Live 0.00 × 1 TTCM-Live3 0.00 × 158 IFCMarketsLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 SGTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMCapital-LIVE2 0.00 × 3 FXGiantsBM-Real10 0.00 × 16 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 195 WeTradeBroker-Live1 0.00 × 15 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 1 AlpariEvrasia-ECN1 0.00 × 1 KOT-Live2 0.00 × 48 JMFinancial2-Live 0.00 × 11 SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 1 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128 0.00 × 1 PureMGlobal-Live 0.00 × 3 Aglobe-Live-1 0.00 × 2 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 9 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 8 BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-Demo01 0.00 × 92 VitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 8 XMGlobal-Real 16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 145 926 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor