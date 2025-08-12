SignalsSections
Yi Jie Wang

Forex living

Yi Jie Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
127 (36.38%)
Loss Trades:
222 (63.61%)
Best trade:
4 478.85 USD
Worst trade:
-708.64 USD
Gross Profit:
75 653.44 USD (4 113 107 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 379.89 USD (3 670 306 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (19 086.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 086.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
96.63%
Max deposit load:
13.09%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
203 (58.17%)
Short Trades:
146 (41.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
20.84 USD
Average Profit:
595.70 USD
Average Loss:
-308.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-6 002.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 002.20 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-18.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 205.94 USD
Maximal:
12 613.48 USD (21.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.37% (12 613.48 USD)
By Equity:
3.60% (1 069.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JPN225 39
XTIUSD 38
US30 38
GBPJPY 35
XBRUSD 35
GBPUSD 35
XAUUSD 32
HK50 32
USDJPY 29
GER40 28
BTCUSD 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JPN225 -856
XTIUSD -65
US30 -1.3K
GBPJPY -1.5K
XBRUSD 4.3K
GBPUSD -3.2K
XAUUSD 7K
HK50 410
USDJPY -85
GER40 3K
BTCUSD -461
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JPN225 57K
XTIUSD -89
US30 145K
GBPJPY -6.1K
XBRUSD 842
GBPUSD -4.1K
XAUUSD 44K
HK50 -30K
USDJPY -144
GER40 274K
BTCUSD -35K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 478.85 USD
Worst trade: -709 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 086.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 002.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.50 × 2
This signal strategy is based on daily trend following, following the major trends of major forex market instruments. It offers a safe and stable strategy with a light position, trend-following, and diversified trading.
2025.08.13 09:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex living
3000 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
28K
USD
46
0%
349
36%
97%
1.10
20.84
USD
31%
1:500
