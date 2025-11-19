- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
423 (66.71%)
Loss Trades:
211 (33.28%)
Best trade:
813.89 USD
Worst trade:
-230.57 USD
Gross Profit:
15 502.37 USD (108 565 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 788.13 USD (65 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (110.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 477.69 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
90.99%
Max deposit load:
74.07%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.23
Long Trades:
501 (79.02%)
Short Trades:
133 (20.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
13.74 USD
Average Profit:
36.65 USD
Average Loss:
-32.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-746.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.17%
Annual Forecast:
14.20%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.57 USD
Maximal:
1 058.91 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (783.49 USD)
By Equity:
18.79% (6 117.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF!
|219
|USDJPY!
|142
|USDCAD!
|140
|EURUSD!
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF!
|5.3K
|USDJPY!
|1.4K
|USDCAD!
|1.1K
|EURUSD!
|918
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF!
|16K
|USDJPY!
|21K
|USDCAD!
|6.2K
|EURUSD!
|-51
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +813.89 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -746.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Precision-driven forex signals from a proven, proprietary trading method. Each trade is automatically executed on EU, UJ, UCAD, and UCHF instruments and delivered only when market conditions align with our high-probability criteria . No constant noise, only quality.
Verified live results are published automatically via MQL5 for full transparency. Subscribers receive trades complete with entry and take-profit levels, ensuring clarity from execution to exit. Strategy only allows for positions with positive swaps to be held overnight.
Designed for both new and experienced traders who value consistency, discipline, and integrity. Join and experience signals built on patience, accuracy, and years of market expertise.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
33K
USD
USD
27
54%
634
66%
91%
2.28
13.74
USD
USD
19%
1:100
I am not receiving SL/TP. Can you help?