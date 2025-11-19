SignalsSections
Marquese Singfield

OrionFX Signals

Marquese Singfield
1 review
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
423 (66.71%)
Loss Trades:
211 (33.28%)
Best trade:
813.89 USD
Worst trade:
-230.57 USD
Gross Profit:
15 502.37 USD (108 565 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 788.13 USD (65 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (110.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 477.69 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
90.99%
Max deposit load:
74.07%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.23
Long Trades:
501 (79.02%)
Short Trades:
133 (20.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
13.74 USD
Average Profit:
36.65 USD
Average Loss:
-32.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-746.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.50 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
1.17%
Annual Forecast:
14.20%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.57 USD
Maximal:
1 058.91 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (783.49 USD)
By Equity:
18.79% (6 117.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF! 219
USDJPY! 142
USDCAD! 140
EURUSD! 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF! 5.3K
USDJPY! 1.4K
USDCAD! 1.1K
EURUSD! 918
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF! 16K
USDJPY! 21K
USDCAD! 6.2K
EURUSD! -51
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +813.89 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -746.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Precision-driven forex signals from a proven, proprietary trading method.  Each trade is automatically executed on EU, UJ, UCAD, and UCHF instruments and delivered only when market conditions align with our high-probability criteria . No constant noise, only quality.
Verified live results are published automatically via MQL5 for full transparency. Subscribers receive trades complete with entry and take-profit levels, ensuring clarity from execution to exit. Strategy only allows for positions with positive swaps to be held overnight.
Designed for both new and experienced traders who value consistency, discipline, and integrity. Join and experience signals built on patience, accuracy, and years of market expertise.


Average rating:
Timon Kim
136
Timon Kim 2025.11.19 00:14 
 

I am not receiving SL/TP. Can you help?

2025.12.01 19:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 13:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.11 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OrionFX Signals
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
27
54%
634
66%
91%
2.28
13.74
USD
19%
1:100
Copy

