Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
104 (45.61%)
Loss Trades:
124 (54.39%)
Best trade:
8 281.09 USD
Worst trade:
-8 583.00 USD
Gross Profit:
89 839.16 USD (480 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 379.71 USD (290 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 447.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 230.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
94.48%
Max deposit load:
4.69%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
124 (54.39%)
Short Trades:
104 (45.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-15.53 USD
Average Profit:
863.84 USD
Average Loss:
-753.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-5 640.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 025.29 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-29.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18 596.61 USD
Maximal:
26 167.85 USD (203.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.79% (12 564.59 USD)
By Equity:
9.72% (875.45 USD)
一次一单，趋势波段EA，单笔最大亏损10%（可调）信号展示为高风险模式，可根据需要调整仓位比例，降低风险。策略特点，浮亏少浮盈多，长期暴力。数据仅供参考，不提供订阅跟随。
