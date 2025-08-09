SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tmgm888
Quan Feng

Tmgm888

Quan Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 666 USD per month
growth since 2024 338%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
104 (45.61%)
Loss Trades:
124 (54.39%)
Best trade:
8 281.09 USD
Worst trade:
-8 583.00 USD
Gross Profit:
89 839.16 USD (480 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 379.71 USD (290 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 447.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 230.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
94.48%
Max deposit load:
4.69%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
124 (54.39%)
Short Trades:
104 (45.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-15.53 USD
Average Profit:
863.84 USD
Average Loss:
-753.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-5 640.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 025.29 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-29.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18 596.61 USD
Maximal:
26 167.85 USD (203.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.79% (12 564.59 USD)
By Equity:
9.72% (875.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 228
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 190K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 281.09 USD
Worst trade: -8 583 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 447.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 640.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
3.32 × 1020
ICMarketsSC-Live15
4.39 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live07
7.56 × 9
Alpari-ECN1
28.00 × 3
一次一单，趋势波段EA，单笔最大亏损10%（可调）信号展示为高风险模式，可根据需要调整仓位比例，降低风险。策略特点，浮亏少浮盈多，长期暴力。数据仅供参考，不提供订阅跟随。
No reviews
2025.11.03 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 01:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 01:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.09 05:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 86 days. This comprises 12.61% of days out of the 682 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
