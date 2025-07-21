SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Forex Princess Lv6 1002
Chi Wai Kwok

Forex Princess Lv6 1002

Chi Wai Kwok
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 94%
CMCMarkets1-Global
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
222 (73.02%)
Loss Trades:
82 (26.97%)
Best trade:
350.00 USD
Worst trade:
-116.10 USD
Gross Profit:
1 052.51 USD (76 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-471.33 USD (45 164 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (54.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
382.13 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
49.81%
Max deposit load:
99.07%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.01
Long Trades:
96 (31.58%)
Short Trades:
208 (68.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.23
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-5.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-74.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.09%
Annual Forecast:
49.67%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.80 USD
Maximal:
116.10 USD (16.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.41% (116.10 USD)
By Equity:
50.26% (510.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD.r 40
GBPAUD.r 36
EURAUD.r 32
USDJPY.r 31
CHFJPY.r 31
AUDJPY.r 22
GBPUSD.r 19
USDCAD.r 17
EURUSD.r 16
CADJPY.r 16
NZDUSD.r 11
AUDCAD.r 10
AUDNZD.r 10
AUDSGD.r 7
AUDUSD.r 4
GOLD 1
GOLDZ5 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD.r 50
GBPAUD.r 9
EURAUD.r 37
USDJPY.r 39
CHFJPY.r -11
AUDJPY.r 21
GBPUSD.r 44
USDCAD.r 10
EURUSD.r 24
CADJPY.r 44
NZDUSD.r 25
AUDCAD.r 12
AUDNZD.r 14
AUDSGD.r 18
AUDUSD.r 11
GOLD -116
GOLDZ5 350
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD.r 7.5K
GBPAUD.r -7.6K
EURAUD.r 4.4K
USDJPY.r 3.7K
CHFJPY.r -6.5K
AUDJPY.r 2.4K
GBPUSD.r 4.4K
USDCAD.r 1.5K
EURUSD.r 2.5K
CADJPY.r 6.2K
NZDUSD.r 2.6K
AUDCAD.r 1.8K
AUDNZD.r 2.5K
AUDSGD.r 2.6K
AUDUSD.r 1.1K
GOLD -1.2K
GOLDZ5 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +350.00 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Global" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 06:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 07:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 12:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 07:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.29 06:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Princess Lv6 1002
30 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
25
99%
304
73%
50%
2.23
1.91
USD
50%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.