Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

ATGU TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
72 (86.74%)
Loss Trades:
11 (13.25%)
Best trade:
6.96 USD
Worst trade:
-14.13 USD
Gross Profit:
57.80 USD (3 396 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.57 USD (1 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (7.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.87 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
3.19%
Max deposit load:
4.05%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
40 (48.19%)
Short Trades:
43 (51.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
0.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.92%
Annual Forecast:
-23.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.43 USD (11.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.52% (18.43 USD)
By Equity:
5.99% (13.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD-ECN 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD-ECN 21
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD-ECN 2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.96 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2025.12.15 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.55% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 08:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 04:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 07:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 06:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 10:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
