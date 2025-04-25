The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.33 × 9 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.44 × 9 Darwinex-Live 0.49 × 72 TickmillUK-Live 0.50 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.60 × 131 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 2 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.00 × 3 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.00 × 7 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 1.44 × 9 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.00 × 19 Exness-MT5Real20 2.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.50 × 2 PrimeCodex-MT5 2.79 × 52 Headway-Real 3.71 × 7 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.86 × 57 Binary.com-Server 5.67 × 6 FxPro-MT5 6.00 × 1 GBEbrokers-LIVE 6.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 6.00 × 1 Swissquote-Server 6.50 × 6 4 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor