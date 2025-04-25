- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
244
Profit Trades:
118 (48.36%)
Loss Trades:
126 (51.64%)
Best trade:
56.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-43.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 318.33 EUR (25 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 359.79 EUR (24 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (118.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.75 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
85.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
154 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
90 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 EUR
Average Profit:
11.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-48.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.03 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
7.65%
Annual Forecast:
92.85%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
121.58 EUR
Maximal:
329.73 EUR (27.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.26% (329.38 EUR)
By Equity:
2.38% (27.06 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|243
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-19
|GBPUSD
|-28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|-248
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +56.74 EUR
Worst trade: -44 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.65 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.33 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.44 × 9
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.49 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 131
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.44 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.79 × 52
|
Headway-Real
|3.71 × 7
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.86 × 57
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.67 × 6
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|6.50 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
959
EUR
EUR
105
97%
244
48%
6%
0.96
-0.17
EUR
EUR
27%
1:200