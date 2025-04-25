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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Range Breakout Extra Low Risk USDJPY
Aroen Mughal

Range Breakout Extra Low Risk USDJPY

Aroen Mughal
Aroen Mughal

Aroen Mughal

5 (3)
Matthew 6:19-24
4 products 2 signals
0 reviews
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
244
Profit Trades:
118 (48.36%)
Loss Trades:
126 (51.64%)
Best trade:
56.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-43.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 318.33 EUR (25 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 359.79 EUR (24 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (118.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.75 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
85.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
154 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
90 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 EUR
Average Profit:
11.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-48.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.03 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
7.65%
Annual Forecast:
92.85%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
121.58 EUR
Maximal:
329.73 EUR (27.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.26% (329.38 EUR)
By Equity:
2.38% (27.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 243
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -19
GBPUSD -28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPUSD -248
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.74 EUR
Worst trade: -44 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.33 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.44 × 9
Darwinex-Live
0.49 × 72
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 131
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.44 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.79 × 52
Headway-Real
3.71 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.86 × 57
Binary.com-Server
5.67 × 6
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
6.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
6.50 × 6
4 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 06:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 07:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.30 09:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.27 14:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.09 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.08 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 12:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.18 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 594 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.17 06:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.17 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.24 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.04 15:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.20 10:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.20 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Range Breakout Extra Low Risk USDJPY
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
959
EUR
105
97%
244
48%
6%
0.96
-0.17
EUR
27%
1:200
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