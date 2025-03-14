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Zhenqing Liu

Account two

Zhenqing Liu
Zhenqing Liu

Zhenqing Liu

0 reviews
Reliability
94 weeks
1 / 4.3K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 019%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 452
Profit Trades:
2 265 (35.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 187 (64.89%)
Best trade:
190.91 USD
Worst trade:
-292.30 USD
Gross Profit:
19 721.41 USD (1 547 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 813.59 USD (1 286 199 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (442.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
39.90%
Max deposit load:
37.73%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.46
Long Trades:
3 323 (51.50%)
Short Trades:
3 129 (48.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
8.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-70.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.57%
Annual Forecast:
-57.91%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
350.80 USD
Maximal:
651.30 USD (22.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.29% (651.30 USD)
By Equity:
18.66% (246.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6434
EURUSD 9
XAGUSD 5
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
EURUSD 1
XAGUSD 7
GBPUSD 0
USDJPY 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 262K
EURUSD 130
XAGUSD 826
GBPUSD 56
USDJPY 66
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.91 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.31 × 2403
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.35 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.40 × 40
Tickmill-Live02
0.50 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.67 × 211
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.72 × 203
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.10 × 1307
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.26 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.36 × 2019
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.50 × 616
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.81 × 79
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
Exness-Real16
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live19
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 392
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.10 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
2.50 × 2
58 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

只做黄金，每次固定下单0.02手。



No reviews
2026.07.24 15:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 03:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.19 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 20:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 04:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 13:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 15:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 10:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 04:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 09:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 03:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.23 02:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Account two
40 USD per month
1 019%
1
4.3K
USD
2.5K
USD
94
46%
6 452
35%
40%
1.17
0.45
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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