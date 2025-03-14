- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 452
Profit Trades:
2 265 (35.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 187 (64.89%)
Best trade:
190.91 USD
Worst trade:
-292.30 USD
Gross Profit:
19 721.41 USD (1 547 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 813.59 USD (1 286 199 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (442.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
39.90%
Max deposit load:
37.73%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.46
Long Trades:
3 323 (51.50%)
Short Trades:
3 129 (48.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
8.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-70.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.57%
Annual Forecast:
-57.91%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
350.80 USD
Maximal:
651.30 USD (22.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.29% (651.30 USD)
By Equity:
18.66% (246.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6434
|EURUSD
|9
|XAGUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|262K
|EURUSD
|130
|XAGUSD
|826
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|66
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +190.91 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.31 × 2403
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.35 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.40 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.50 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.67 × 211
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.72 × 203
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.10 × 1307
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.26 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.36 × 2019
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.50 × 616
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.81 × 79
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
Exness-Real16
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.04 × 392
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.10 × 373
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|2.50 × 2
只做黄金，每次固定下单0.02手。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
1 019%
1
4.3K
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
94
46%
6 452
35%
40%
1.17
0.45
USD
USD
37%
1:500