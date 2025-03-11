- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
322
Profit Trades:
210 (65.21%)
Loss Trades:
112 (34.78%)
Best trade:
1 149.20 USD
Worst trade:
-2 469.50 USD
Gross Profit:
13 690.02 USD (611 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 698.89 USD (1 325 629 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (461.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 389.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
92.21%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
184 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
138 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
9.29 USD
Average Profit:
65.19 USD
Average Loss:
-95.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-81.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 469.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Annual Forecast:
11.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 284.85 USD
Maximal:
2 640.36 USD (13.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.10% (2 640.36 USD)
By Equity:
14.21% (2 418.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|276
|BTCUSD
|43
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|-742
|USDJPY
|32
|EURUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|-19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|BTCUSD
|-761K
|USDJPY
|951
|EURUSD
|351
|AUDUSD
|-386
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 149.20 USD
Worst trade: -2 470 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +461.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 17
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.20 × 10
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 20
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 64
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.48 × 46
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.49 × 72
Gold Prime trade manually based on technical analysis by Risris Bayanilah
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
18K
USD
USD
49
0%
322
65%
92%
1.27
9.29
USD
USD
14%
1:200