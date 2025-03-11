SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD PRIME SIGNAL
Risris Bayanilah

GOLD PRIME SIGNAL

Risris Bayanilah
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
322
Profit Trades:
210 (65.21%)
Loss Trades:
112 (34.78%)
Best trade:
1 149.20 USD
Worst trade:
-2 469.50 USD
Gross Profit:
13 690.02 USD (611 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 698.89 USD (1 325 629 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (461.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 389.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
92.21%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
184 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
138 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
9.29 USD
Average Profit:
65.19 USD
Average Loss:
-95.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-81.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 469.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Annual Forecast:
11.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 284.85 USD
Maximal:
2 640.36 USD (13.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.10% (2 640.36 USD)
By Equity:
14.21% (2 418.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 276
BTCUSD 43
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
BTCUSD -742
USDJPY 32
EURUSD 18
AUDUSD -19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
BTCUSD -761K
USDJPY 951
EURUSD 351
AUDUSD -386
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 149.20 USD
Worst trade: -2 470 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +461.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 28
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.20 × 10
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 20
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
SalmaMarkets-Live
0.97 × 64
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.05 × 20
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.48 × 46
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.49 × 72
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold Prime trade manually based on technical analysis by Risris Bayanilah
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 02:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 09:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 06:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD PRIME SIGNAL
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
49
0%
322
65%
92%
1.27
9.29
USD
14%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.