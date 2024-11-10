- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
565 (95.92%)
Loss Trades:
24 (4.07%)
Best trade:
22.58 USD
Worst trade:
-64.22 USD
Gross Profit:
517.38 USD (33 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-234.55 USD (13 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (99.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.04 USD (70)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.47%
Max deposit load:
32.48%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.37
Long Trades:
413 (70.12%)
Short Trades:
176 (29.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-9.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-15.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
119.16 USD (26.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.99% (63.94 USD)
By Equity:
49.06% (39.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|589
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY#
|283
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY#
|21K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.58 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 70
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 37" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
100% automated trading system.
Due to the high win rate & high profit factor,
the number of monthly trades is small as an EA.
It has been upgraded to increase the number of trades while maintaining a high win rate and a high Profit Factor.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
237%
0
0
USD
USD
119
USD
USD
91
98%
589
95%
7%
2.20
0.48
USD
USD
49%
1:500