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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HANABI USDJPY
Toshiaki Taniguchi

HANABI USDJPY

Toshiaki Taniguchi
Toshiaki Taniguchi

Toshiaki Taniguchi

0 reviews
Reliability
91 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 237%
XMTrading-Real 37
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
589
Profit Trades:
565 (95.92%)
Loss Trades:
24 (4.07%)
Best trade:
22.58 USD
Worst trade:
-64.22 USD
Gross Profit:
517.38 USD (33 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-234.55 USD (13 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (99.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.04 USD (70)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.47%
Max deposit load:
32.48%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.37
Long Trades:
413 (70.12%)
Short Trades:
176 (29.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-9.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-15.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
119.16 USD (26.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.99% (63.94 USD)
By Equity:
49.06% (39.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY# 589
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# 283
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.58 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 70
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 37" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

100% automated trading system.

Due to the high win rate & high profit factor,

the number of monthly trades is small as an EA.


It has been upgraded to increase the number of trades while maintaining a high win rate and a high Profit Factor.


No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 3.84% of days out of 625 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.23 04:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.12 08:23
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.08 18:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.18 11:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.12 00:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 09:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.08 11:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.26 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HANABI USDJPY
30 USD per month
237%
0
0
USD
119
USD
91
98%
589
95%
7%
2.20
0.48
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

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