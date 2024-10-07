- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 350
Profit Trades:
1 404 (59.74%)
Loss Trades:
946 (40.26%)
Best trade:
399.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 117.70 USD
Gross Profit:
53 399.75 USD (848 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53 395.49 USD (892 349 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (211.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
974.84 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
31.70%
Max deposit load:
18.26%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 261 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
1 089 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
38.03 USD
Average Loss:
-56.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-662.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 342.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-24.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
686.43 USD
Maximal:
3 458.33 USD (95.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.64% (3 148.20 USD)
By Equity:
51.47% (2 335.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2150
|AUDCAD
|62
|SpotCrude
|40
|NZDCAD
|40
|EURUSD
|32
|AUDNZD
|13
|XAGUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|80
|AUDCAD
|602
|SpotCrude
|-677
|NZDCAD
|649
|EURUSD
|-608
|AUDNZD
|91
|XAGUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|-91
|USDCAD
|-70
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-44K
|AUDCAD
|4.1K
|SpotCrude
|-7.3K
|NZDCAD
|4.3K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|AUDNZD
|832
|XAGUSD
|352
|GBPUSD
|-296
|USDCAD
|-185
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +399.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +211.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -662.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 19
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 28
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.02 × 100
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.03 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.05 × 61
|
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
|0.06 × 34
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.07 × 423
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.13 × 132
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1888 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
71
0%
2 350
59%
32%
1.00
0.00
USD
USD
86%
1:500