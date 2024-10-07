SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jianbu Gold Trader 18888
Yan Qing Zhao

Jianbu Gold Trader 18888

Yan Qing Zhao
0 reviews
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1888 USD per month
growth since 2024 -69%
Pepperstone-Edge08
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 350
Profit Trades:
1 404 (59.74%)
Loss Trades:
946 (40.26%)
Best trade:
399.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 117.70 USD
Gross Profit:
53 399.75 USD (848 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53 395.49 USD (892 349 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (211.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
974.84 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
31.70%
Max deposit load:
18.26%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 261 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
1 089 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
38.03 USD
Average Loss:
-56.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-662.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 342.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-24.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
686.43 USD
Maximal:
3 458.33 USD (95.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.64% (3 148.20 USD)
By Equity:
51.47% (2 335.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2150
AUDCAD 62
SpotCrude 40
NZDCAD 40
EURUSD 32
AUDNZD 13
XAGUSD 6
GBPUSD 4
USDCAD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 80
AUDCAD 602
SpotCrude -677
NZDCAD 649
EURUSD -608
AUDNZD 91
XAGUSD 28
GBPUSD -91
USDCAD -70
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -44K
AUDCAD 4.1K
SpotCrude -7.3K
NZDCAD 4.3K
EURUSD -2.1K
AUDNZD 832
XAGUSD 352
GBPUSD -296
USDCAD -185
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +399.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +211.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -662.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 19
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 28
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.02 × 100
ICMarkets-Live02
0.03 × 33
ICMarkets-Live12
0.05 × 61
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
0.06 × 34
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.07 × 423
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.13 × 132
81 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.07 16:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 13:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 14:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 00:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 07:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 13:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 02:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 12:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 10:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 01:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 18:27
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 06:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 22:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 360 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 08:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 359 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jianbu Gold Trader 18888
1888 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
71
0%
2 350
59%
32%
1.00
0.00
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.