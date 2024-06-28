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Boris Begue

Elliot wave and Fibonacci

Boris Begue
Boris Begue

Boris Begue

ichimoku system complete with elliot wave and fibo retracement
0 reviews
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
FXCM-USDReal02
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
178
Profit Trades:
62 (34.83%)
Loss Trades:
116 (65.17%)
Best trade:
188.00 USD
Worst trade:
-184.35 USD
Gross Profit:
2 207.07 USD (59 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 155.48 USD (308 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (376.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.22 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
67.59%
Max deposit load:
99.04%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
97 (54.49%)
Short Trades:
81 (45.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-5.33 USD
Average Profit:
35.60 USD
Average Loss:
-27.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-865.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-865.20 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-0.33%
Annual Forecast:
-1.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
984.95 USD
Maximal:
1 213.56 USD (6.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.74% (1 213.56 USD)
By Equity:
3.39% (177.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 38
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPJPY 9
USDCAD 9
EURCAD 6
SPX500 6
PLTR.ext 6
AUDUSD 6
TSLA.ext 5
GBPCAD 4
GBPAUD 4
USDCHF 4
NZDUSD 3
NAS100 3
CADJPY 3
EURAUD 3
US30 2
XAUUSD 2
AMD.ext 2
USDOLLAR 2
BTCUSD 2
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USOilSpot 1
NVDA.ext 1
AAPL.ext 1
EURCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -144
EURJPY -104
USDJPY -155
GBPUSD -15
EURGBP -178
GBPJPY 266
USDCAD -126
EURCAD -107
SPX500 -3
PLTR.ext -75
AUDUSD 43
TSLA.ext 134
GBPCAD -31
GBPAUD -64
USDCHF -57
NZDUSD 67
NAS100 -72
CADJPY -65
EURAUD -19
US30 -69
XAUUSD -146
AMD.ext -234
USDOLLAR 182
BTCUSD -54
NZDJPY -48
AUDJPY -6
USOilSpot 165
NVDA.ext -50
AAPL.ext 13
EURCHF 9
NZDCHF -9
GBPNZD -8
AUDCAD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2.7K
EURJPY -947
USDJPY -255
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURGBP -42
GBPJPY 5.3K
USDCAD -948
EURCAD -4.1K
SPX500 -6.1K
PLTR.ext -1.1K
AUDUSD 95
TSLA.ext 2.7K
GBPCAD -721
GBPAUD -2.3K
USDCHF -290
NZDUSD 3K
NAS100 -31K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURAUD -619
US30 -41K
XAUUSD -11K
AMD.ext -6.9K
USDOLLAR 88
BTCUSD -166K
NZDJPY -524
AUDJPY -58
USOilSpot 17K
NVDA.ext -646
AAPL.ext 113
EURCHF 75
NZDCHF -106
GBPNZD -355
AUDCAD 282
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +188.00 USD
Worst trade: -184 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +376.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -865.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 20
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 14
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 3
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server
0.07 × 46
TradersWay-Live
0.07 × 14
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.08 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.13 × 24
TitanFX-05
0.18 × 11
FxPro.com-Real02
0.19 × 187
LQDLtd-Live02
0.22 × 50
FxPro.com-Real01
0.92 × 59
ForexTime-ECN
1.11 × 121
Alpari-Standard1
1.12 × 42
JFD-Live02
1.31 × 16
Tallinex-Live
2.00 × 2
InstaForex-HongKong.com
2.18 × 17
RoboForex-ProCent
2.25 × 4
ATCBrokers-US Live
2.29 × 24
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.43 × 7
ICMarkets-Live02
2.43 × 275
Forex.comUK-Live 112
2.50 × 2
JFD-Live01
2.61 × 99
ICMarkets-Live04
2.88 × 120
Tickmill-Live
5.03 × 115
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trading based on Elliot wave theory and Fibonacci ratio

win rate: 75%

Risk reward : 1/1 to 1/2

No reviews
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 14:10
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.15 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 01:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.26 19:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.15 02:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.03.03 09:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.24 17:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.24 11:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.10 14:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.06 10:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.01 22:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.30 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.27 21:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Elliot wave and Fibonacci
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
9.1K
USD
36
0%
178
34%
68%
0.69
-5.33
USD
12%
1:100
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