Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
188 (68.36%)
Loss Trades:
87 (31.64%)
Best trade:
31.24 USD
Worst trade:
-76.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 270.72 USD (78 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-779.42 USD (54 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (109.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.98 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
73.84%
Max deposit load:
44.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
174 (63.27%)
Short Trades:
101 (36.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.79 USD
Average Profit:
6.76 USD
Average Loss:
-8.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-84.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.27%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.13 USD
Maximal:
146.01 USD (59.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.89% (146.01 USD)
By Equity:
67.54% (87.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|114
|AUDCAD
|87
|GBPUSD
|73
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|415
|AUDCAD
|190
|GBPUSD
|-113
|BTCUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|BTCUSD
|-112
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.24 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.62 × 504
|
Exness-Real17
|0.71 × 167
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.11 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.17 × 6
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|1.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|3.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.33 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.03 × 38
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|5.30 × 37
