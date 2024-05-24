SignalsSections
Deddy Suhendra

EA Master Shifu 2

Deddy Suhendra
0 reviews
Reliability
83 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 247%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
188 (68.36%)
Loss Trades:
87 (31.64%)
Best trade:
31.24 USD
Worst trade:
-76.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 270.72 USD (78 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-779.42 USD (54 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (109.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.98 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
73.84%
Max deposit load:
44.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
174 (63.27%)
Short Trades:
101 (36.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.79 USD
Average Profit:
6.76 USD
Average Loss:
-8.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-84.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.27%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.13 USD
Maximal:
146.01 USD (59.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.89% (146.01 USD)
By Equity:
67.54% (87.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 114
AUDCAD 87
GBPUSD 73
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 415
AUDCAD 190
GBPUSD -113
BTCUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
AUDCAD 14K
GBPUSD -11K
BTCUSD -112
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.24 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.50 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.62 × 504
Exness-Real17
0.71 × 167
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
1.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live09
1.17 × 6
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
1.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.83 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
2.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real07
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
3.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.33 × 60
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.03 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 11
5.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
5.30 × 37
2 more...
No reviews
