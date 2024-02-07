- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 286
Profit Trades:
1 733 (75.80%)
Loss Trades:
553 (24.19%)
Best trade:
583.72 USD
Worst trade:
-262.56 USD
Gross Profit:
12 452.50 USD (259 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 223.79 USD (159 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
170 (326.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
639.99 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
70.81%
Max deposit load:
40.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.68
Long Trades:
969 (42.39%)
Short Trades:
1 317 (57.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
7.19 USD
Average Loss:
-9.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-170.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-460.89 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.43%
Annual Forecast:
90.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.74 USD
Maximal:
460.89 USD (6.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.11% (460.89 USD)
By Equity:
49.89% (2 013.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|867
|AUDCAD
|779
|AUDNZD
|639
|XAUUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|51K
|AUDCAD
|33K
|AUDNZD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|23
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +583.72 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
Ava-Real 4
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.15 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.21 × 204
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.28 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
248%
0
0
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
168
99%
2 286
75%
71%
2.38
3.16
USD
USD
50%
1:500