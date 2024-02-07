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Wu Tien Hung

Forex Winner

Wu Tien Hung
Wu Tien Hung

Wu Tien Hung

Graduated from the Department of Business Management at National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, with nearly ten years of trading experience. I prefer reversal + Martingale strategies. Welcome to follow my Forex Winner signals, so you can invest with peace of mind without fearing high
0 reviews
Reliability
168 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 248%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 286
Profit Trades:
1 733 (75.80%)
Loss Trades:
553 (24.19%)
Best trade:
583.72 USD
Worst trade:
-262.56 USD
Gross Profit:
12 452.50 USD (259 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 223.79 USD (159 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
170 (326.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
639.99 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
70.81%
Max deposit load:
40.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.68
Long Trades:
969 (42.39%)
Short Trades:
1 317 (57.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
3.16 USD
Average Profit:
7.19 USD
Average Loss:
-9.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-170.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-460.89 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.43%
Annual Forecast:
90.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.74 USD
Maximal:
460.89 USD (6.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.11% (460.89 USD)
By Equity:
49.89% (2 013.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 867
AUDCAD 779
AUDNZD 639
XAUUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 2.6K
AUDCAD 2.3K
AUDNZD 2.4K
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 51K
AUDCAD 33K
AUDNZD 15K
XAUUSD 23
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +583.72 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
Ava-Real 4
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.15 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.21 × 204
ICMarkets-Live14
0.28 × 25
Tickmill-Live04
0.33 × 3
130 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.29 05:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.02 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 09:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.09 01:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.02 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 07:05
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.20 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 14:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.05 13:50
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 13:50
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.04 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.13 01:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Winner
30 USD per month
248%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
168
99%
2 286
75%
71%
2.38
3.16
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

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