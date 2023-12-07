- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 222
Profit Trades:
943 (77.16%)
Loss Trades:
279 (22.83%)
Best trade:
79.12 USD
Worst trade:
-50.78 USD
Gross Profit:
3 320.87 USD (235 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 322.03 USD (96 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (29.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
75.69%
Max deposit load:
35.43%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.00
Long Trades:
551 (45.09%)
Short Trades:
671 (54.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-4.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-153.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.76 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.16%
Annual Forecast:
38.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
153.76 USD (10.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.38% (83.01 USD)
By Equity:
62.20% (156.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1222
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|139K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.12 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -153.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
595%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
USD
USD
140
100%
1 222
77%
76%
2.51
1.64
USD
USD
62%
1:500