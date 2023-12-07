- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
498
Profit Trade:
380 (76.30%)
Loss Trade:
118 (23.69%)
Best Trade:
79.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.55 USD
Profitto lordo:
943.07 USD (101 255 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-432.51 USD (53 449 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (23.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
85.52 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
76.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.43%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.15
Long Trade:
240 (48.19%)
Short Trade:
258 (51.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.18
Profitto previsto:
1.03 USD
Profitto medio:
2.48 USD
Perdita media:
-3.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-83.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-83.01 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
2.63%
Previsione annuale:
31.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
83.01 USD (23.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.38% (83.01 USD)
Per equità:
62.20% (156.79 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|498
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|511
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|48K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +79.12 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -83.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|1.71 × 31
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.25 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 3
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|8.00 × 42
|
CambridgeBusiness-Live
|17.10 × 166
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
241%
0
0
USD
USD
416
USD
USD
94
100%
498
76%
76%
2.18
1.03
USD
USD
62%
1:500