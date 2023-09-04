The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 2 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro-6 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 1 BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 4 FBS-Real-10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real05 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.17 × 41 Tickmill-Live04 0.24 × 17 Tickmill-Live09 0.24 × 72 FusionMarkets-Live 0.38 × 21 Tickmill-Live08 0.39 × 28 Axi-US07-Live 0.40 × 5 Tickmill-Live10 0.48 × 249 XMGlobal-Real 41 0.50 × 10 96 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor