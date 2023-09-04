Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 724
Profit Trades:
2 165 (79.47%)
Loss Trades:
559 (20.52%)
Best trade:
63.68 USD
Worst trade:
-124.67 USD
Gross Profit:
4 713.95 USD (278 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 218.81 USD (135 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (144.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
144.97 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.62%
Max deposit load:
15.54%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
1 225 (44.97%)
Short Trades:
1 499 (55.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-3.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-590.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-590.46 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
4.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
606.50 USD (18.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.99% (606.50 USD)
By Equity:
89.28% (3 753.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2724
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|152K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.68 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -590.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.17 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.24 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.24 × 72
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 21
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.39 × 28
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.48 × 249
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.50 × 10
Based on entering trade and getting out at the shortest possible time.
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