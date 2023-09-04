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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Aim4Gold
Thien Fung Sian

Aim4Gold

Thien Fung Sian
Thien Fung Sian

Thien Fung Sian

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
154 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 132%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 724
Profit Trades:
2 165 (79.47%)
Loss Trades:
559 (20.52%)
Best trade:
63.68 USD
Worst trade:
-124.67 USD
Gross Profit:
4 713.95 USD (278 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 218.81 USD (135 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (144.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
144.97 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.62%
Max deposit load:
15.54%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
1 225 (44.97%)
Short Trades:
1 499 (55.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-3.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-590.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-590.46 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
4.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
606.50 USD (18.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.99% (606.50 USD)
By Equity:
89.28% (3 753.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2724
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 152K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.68 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -590.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.17 × 41
Tickmill-Live04
0.24 × 17
Tickmill-Live09
0.24 × 72
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 21
Tickmill-Live08
0.39 × 28
Axi-US07-Live
0.40 × 5
Tickmill-Live10
0.48 × 249
XMGlobal-Real 41
0.50 × 10
96 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Based on entering trade and getting out at the shortest possible time.
No reviews
2026.06.05 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.15 07:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.06 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.13 08:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.10 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.23 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.25 22:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 08:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 01:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register