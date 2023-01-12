- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 236
Profit Trades:
923 (74.67%)
Loss Trades:
313 (25.32%)
Best trade:
488.53 USD
Worst trade:
-323.55 USD
Gross Profit:
5 988.02 USD (159 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 065.23 USD (157 965 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
598.40 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
93.69%
Max deposit load:
23.84%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
654 (52.91%)
Short Trades:
582 (47.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.49 USD
Average Loss:
-12.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 431.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 431.29 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Annual Forecast:
9.97%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.17 USD
Maximal:
1 472.17 USD (32.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.02% (1 472.17 USD)
By Equity:
58.69% (1 489.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDc
|1163
|EURUSDc
|39
|EURJPYc
|14
|GBPJPYc
|6
|GBPAUDc
|5
|EURAUDc
|3
|AUDJPYc
|3
|NZDUSDc
|1
|USDCADc
|1
|GBPUSDc
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDc
|920
|EURUSDc
|919
|EURJPYc
|122
|GBPJPYc
|27
|GBPAUDc
|-15
|EURAUDc
|-27
|AUDJPYc
|-31
|NZDUSDc
|3
|USDCADc
|3
|GBPUSDc
|2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDc
|-8.5K
|EURUSDc
|10K
|EURJPYc
|1K
|GBPJPYc
|420
|GBPAUDc
|-206
|EURAUDc
|-382
|AUDJPYc
|-488
|NZDUSDc
|29
|USDCADc
|36
|GBPUSDc
|17
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +488.53 USD
Worst trade: -324 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 431.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
187
93%
1 236
74%
94%
1.47
1.56
USD
USD
59%
1:500