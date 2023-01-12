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Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v5 66110133

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

Wijanarko Putro Santoso

🏆 Top 50 Global Trader — MQL5
Founder NS TRADE | System-Based Trading
⬇️ Learn the logic, not the hype
https://narkosantoso.com/
2 topics 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
187 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 182%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 236
Profit Trades:
923 (74.67%)
Loss Trades:
313 (25.32%)
Best trade:
488.53 USD
Worst trade:
-323.55 USD
Gross Profit:
5 988.02 USD (159 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 065.23 USD (157 965 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
598.40 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
93.69%
Max deposit load:
23.84%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
654 (52.91%)
Short Trades:
582 (47.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.49 USD
Average Loss:
-12.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 431.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 431.29 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Annual Forecast:
9.97%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.17 USD
Maximal:
1 472.17 USD (32.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.02% (1 472.17 USD)
By Equity:
58.69% (1 489.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDc 1163
EURUSDc 39
EURJPYc 14
GBPJPYc 6
GBPAUDc 5
EURAUDc 3
AUDJPYc 3
NZDUSDc 1
USDCADc 1
GBPUSDc 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDc 920
EURUSDc 919
EURJPYc 122
GBPJPYc 27
GBPAUDc -15
EURAUDc -27
AUDJPYc -31
NZDUSDc 3
USDCADc 3
GBPUSDc 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDc -8.5K
EURUSDc 10K
EURJPYc 1K
GBPJPYc 420
GBPAUDc -206
EURAUDc -382
AUDJPYc -488
NZDUSDc 29
USDCADc 36
GBPUSDc 17
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +488.53 USD
Worst trade: -324 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 431.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/

Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid

Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/

No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 19:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 19:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 12:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 01:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.08 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.08 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.24 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.17 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.12 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.23 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.18 11:18
No swaps are charged
2026.02.18 11:18
No swaps are charged
2026.02.16 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.14 16:19
No swaps are charged
2026.02.14 16:19
No swaps are charged
2026.02.04 07:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.29 11:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.29 08:53
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS eP v5 66110133
30 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
187
93%
1 236
74%
94%
1.47
1.56
USD
59%
1:500
Copy

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