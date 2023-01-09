SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Corrective Low Risk
Denis Povtorenko

Corrective Low Risk

Denis Povtorenko
Denis Povtorenko

Denis Povtorenko

3 (1)
10 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
187 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 194%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 469
Profit Trades:
5 860 (78.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 609 (21.54%)
Best trade:
1 706.45 USD
Worst trade:
-307.68 USD
Gross Profit:
52 911.46 USD (534 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 472.74 USD (420 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (35.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 598.40 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
87.98%
Max deposit load:
26.91%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.05
Long Trades:
3 780 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
3 689 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
9.03 USD
Average Loss:
-20.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 213.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 213.61 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Annual Forecast:
21.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
494.36 USD
Maximal:
3 213.61 USD (12.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.29% (3 213.61 USD)
By Equity:
70.43% (18 412.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7469
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 19K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 115K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 706.45 USD
Worst trade: -308 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 213.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 31
0.23 × 66
XMTrading-Real 250
0.23 × 107
XMTrading-Real 257
0.24 × 80
XMTrading-Real 252
0.25 × 244
XMTrading-Real 256
0.25 × 89
XMTrading-Real 254
0.25 × 327
DooFintech-Live 5
0.31 × 13
XMTrading-Real 253
0.34 × 92
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.44 × 17932
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.62 × 130
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.69 × 401
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.69 × 1695
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.77 × 290
32 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
📱Libertex: https://bit.ly/libertexsignals
🤖Telegram Bot: https://t.me/Libertex_zt_bot


No reviews
2026.04.23 10:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.21 07:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.19 00:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.02 20:58
No swaps are charged
2026.02.02 20:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 17:33
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 11:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 10:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 21:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 15:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.27 21:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.27 14:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 01:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.26 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Corrective Low Risk
30 USD per month
194%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
187
99%
7 469
78%
88%
1.58
2.60
USD
70%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.