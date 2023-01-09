- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 469
Profit Trades:
5 860 (78.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 609 (21.54%)
Best trade:
1 706.45 USD
Worst trade:
-307.68 USD
Gross Profit:
52 911.46 USD (534 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 472.74 USD (420 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (35.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 598.40 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
87.98%
Max deposit load:
26.91%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.05
Long Trades:
3 780 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
3 689 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
9.03 USD
Average Loss:
-20.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 213.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 213.61 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Annual Forecast:
21.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
494.36 USD
Maximal:
3 213.61 USD (12.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.29% (3 213.61 USD)
By Equity:
70.43% (18 412.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7469
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|19K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|115K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 706.45 USD
Worst trade: -308 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 213.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.23 × 66
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.23 × 107
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|0.24 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.25 × 244
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|0.25 × 89
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.25 × 327
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.31 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.34 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.44 × 17932
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.62 × 130
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.69 × 401
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.69 × 1695
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.77 × 290
📱Libertex: https://bit.ly/libertexsignals
🤖Telegram Bot: https://t.me/Libertex_zt_bot
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
194%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
187
99%
7 469
78%
88%
1.58
2.60
USD
USD
70%
1:500