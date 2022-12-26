- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 081
Profit Trades:
855 (79.09%)
Loss Trades:
226 (20.91%)
Best trade:
628.05 USD
Worst trade:
-93.59 USD
Gross Profit:
3 143.77 USD (150 203 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 185.23 USD (105 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (62.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
711.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
96.04%
Max deposit load:
146.97%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
606 (56.06%)
Short Trades:
475 (43.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
3.68 USD
Average Loss:
-5.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-331.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-331.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
7.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
403.49 USD (23.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.80% (344.65 USD)
By Equity:
81.96% (1 755.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADc
|1081
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADc
|2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADc
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +628.05 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -331.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
172%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
192
100%
1 081
79%
96%
2.65
1.81
USD
USD
82%
1:200