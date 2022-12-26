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Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS lazyPRO v2 66108615

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

Wijanarko Putro Santoso

🏆 Top 50 Global Trader — MQL5
Founder NS TRADE | System-Based Trading
⬇️ Learn the logic, not the hype
https://narkosantoso.com/
2 topics 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
193 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 142%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 115
Profit Trades:
897 (80.44%)
Loss Trades:
218 (19.55%)
Best trade:
660.88 USD
Worst trade:
-1 315.92 USD
Gross Profit:
10 974.74 USD (172 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 499.02 USD (133 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (1 837.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 837.85 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.06%
Max deposit load:
67.49%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
603 (54.08%)
Short Trades:
512 (45.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
12.23 USD
Average Loss:
-48.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-6 165.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 165.32 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Annual Forecast:
24.59%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
529.79 USD
Maximal:
6 165.32 USD (80.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.12% (6 165.32 USD)
By Equity:
70.19% (6 255.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADc 1079
EURUSDc 35
GBPUSDc 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADc 390
EURUSDc 86
GBPUSDc 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADc 33K
EURUSDc 6.8K
GBPUSDc -199
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +660.88 USD
Worst trade: -1 316 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 837.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 165.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/

Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid

Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/

No reviews
2026.07.21 10:50
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 10:50
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 17:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.14 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 14:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 21:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
2026.06.02 08:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.31 01:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.13 16:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 11:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 08:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS lazyPRO v2 66108615
30 USD per month
142%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
193
96%
1 115
80%
98%
1.04
0.43
USD
70%
1:200
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