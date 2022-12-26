- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 115
Profit Trades:
897 (80.44%)
Loss Trades:
218 (19.55%)
Best trade:
660.88 USD
Worst trade:
-1 315.92 USD
Gross Profit:
10 974.74 USD (172 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 499.02 USD (133 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (1 837.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 837.85 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.06%
Max deposit load:
67.49%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
603 (54.08%)
Short Trades:
512 (45.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
12.23 USD
Average Loss:
-48.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-6 165.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 165.32 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.03%
Annual Forecast:
24.59%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
529.79 USD
Maximal:
6 165.32 USD (80.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.12% (6 165.32 USD)
By Equity:
70.19% (6 255.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADc
|1079
|EURUSDc
|35
|GBPUSDc
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADc
|390
|EURUSDc
|86
|GBPUSDc
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADc
|33K
|EURUSDc
|6.8K
|GBPUSDc
|-199
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +660.88 USD
Worst trade: -1 316 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 837.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 165.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
142%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
193
96%
1 115
80%
98%
1.04
0.43
USD
USD
70%
1:200