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ZVOL: Volatility Premium Plus ETF
ZVOL exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.87 and at a high of 7.91.
Follow Volatility Premium Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZVOL stock price today?
Volatility Premium Plus ETF stock is priced at 7.88 today. It trades within 7.87 - 7.91, yesterday's close was 7.93, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of ZVOL shows these updates.
Does Volatility Premium Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
Volatility Premium Plus ETF is currently valued at 7.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.68% and USD. View the chart live to track ZVOL movements.
How to buy ZVOL stock?
You can buy Volatility Premium Plus ETF shares at the current price of 7.88. Orders are usually placed near 7.88 or 8.18, while 60 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow ZVOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZVOL stock?
Investing in Volatility Premium Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.62 - 9.81 and current price 7.88. Many compare 0.64% and -17.05% before placing orders at 7.88 or 8.18. Explore the ZVOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Volatility Premium Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Volatility Premium Plus ETF in the past year was 9.81. Within 7.62 - 9.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Volatility Premium Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Volatility Premium Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Volatility Premium Plus ETF (ZVOL) over the year was 7.62. Comparing it with the current 7.88 and 7.62 - 9.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZVOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZVOL stock split?
Volatility Premium Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.93, and -18.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.93
- Open
- 7.91
- Bid
- 7.88
- Ask
- 8.18
- Low
- 7.87
- High
- 7.91
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.05%
- Year Change
- -18.68%