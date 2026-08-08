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ZSTK: ZeroStack Corp
ZSTK exchange rate has changed by -6.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.65 and at a high of 1.77.
Follow ZeroStack Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZSTK stock price today?
ZeroStack Corp stock is priced at 1.65 today. It trades within 1.65 - 1.77, yesterday's close was 1.76, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of ZSTK shows these updates.
Does ZeroStack Corp stock pay dividends?
ZeroStack Corp is currently valued at 1.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -87.01% and USD. View the chart live to track ZSTK movements.
How to buy ZSTK stock?
You can buy ZeroStack Corp shares at the current price of 1.65. Orders are usually placed near 1.65 or 1.95, while 12 and -5.71% show market activity. Follow ZSTK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZSTK stock?
Investing in ZeroStack Corp involves considering the yearly range 1.32 - 15.04 and current price 1.65. Many compare 7.84% and -78.85% before placing orders at 1.65 or 1.95. Explore the ZSTK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ZeroStack Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of ZeroStack Corp in the past year was 15.04. Within 1.32 - 15.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track ZeroStack Corp performance using the live chart.
What are ZeroStack Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ZeroStack Corp (ZSTK) over the year was 1.32. Comparing it with the current 1.65 and 1.32 - 15.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZSTK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZSTK stock split?
ZeroStack Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.76, and -87.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.76
- Open
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.65
- Ask
- 1.95
- Low
- 1.65
- High
- 1.77
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -6.25%
- Month Change
- 7.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -78.85%
- Year Change
- -87.01%