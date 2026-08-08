- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZSEP: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September
ZSEP exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.78 and at a high of 27.78.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZSEP stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September stock is priced at 27.78 today. It trades within 27.78 - 27.78, yesterday's close was 27.76, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ZSEP shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September is currently valued at 27.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track ZSEP movements.
How to buy ZSEP stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September shares at the current price of 27.78. Orders are usually placed near 27.78 or 28.08, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ZSEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZSEP stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September involves considering the yearly range 26.55 - 27.78 and current price 27.78. Many compare 0.25% and 3.00% before placing orders at 27.78 or 28.08. Explore the ZSEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September in the past year was 27.78. Within 26.55 - 27.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September (ZSEP) over the year was 26.55. Comparing it with the current 27.78 and 26.55 - 27.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZSEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZSEP stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.76, and 3.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.76
- Open
- 27.78
- Bid
- 27.78
- Ask
- 28.08
- Low
- 27.78
- High
- 27.78
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.00%
- Year Change
- 3.39%