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ZNB: Zeta Network Group
ZNB exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.35 and at a high of 2.76.
Follow Zeta Network Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZNB stock price today?
Zeta Network Group stock is priced at 2.47 today. It trades within 2.35 - 2.76, yesterday's close was 2.47, and trading volume reached 314. The live price chart of ZNB shows these updates.
Does Zeta Network Group stock pay dividends?
Zeta Network Group is currently valued at 2.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 82.96% and USD. View the chart live to track ZNB movements.
How to buy ZNB stock?
You can buy Zeta Network Group shares at the current price of 2.47. Orders are usually placed near 2.47 or 2.77, while 314 and 2.07% show market activity. Follow ZNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZNB stock?
Investing in Zeta Network Group involves considering the yearly range 0.10 - 9.78 and current price 2.47. Many compare 3.78% and 907.75% before placing orders at 2.47 or 2.77. Explore the ZNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Zeta Network Group stock highest prices?
The highest price of Zeta Network Group in the past year was 9.78. Within 0.10 - 9.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Zeta Network Group performance using the live chart.
What are Zeta Network Group stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Zeta Network Group (ZNB) over the year was 0.10. Comparing it with the current 2.47 and 0.10 - 9.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZNB stock split?
Zeta Network Group has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.47, and 82.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.47
- Open
- 2.42
- Bid
- 2.47
- Ask
- 2.77
- Low
- 2.35
- High
- 2.76
- Volume
- 314
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 907.75%
- Year Change
- 82.96%