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ZMUN: F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF
ZMUN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.00 and at a high of 50.00.
Follow F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZMUN stock price today?
F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF stock is priced at 50.00 today. It trades within 50.00 - 50.00, yesterday's close was 50.00, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ZMUN shows these updates.
Does F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF is currently valued at 50.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track ZMUN movements.
How to buy ZMUN stock?
You can buy F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 50.00. Orders are usually placed near 50.00 or 50.30, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ZMUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZMUN stock?
Investing in F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.77 - 50.51 and current price 50.00. Many compare 0.02% and -0.14% before placing orders at 50.00 or 50.30. Explore the ZMUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF in the past year was 50.51. Within 49.77 - 50.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF (ZMUN) over the year was 49.77. Comparing it with the current 50.00 and 49.77 - 50.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZMUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZMUN stock split?
F/m Ultrashort Tax Free Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.00, and -0.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.00
- Open
- 50.00
- Bid
- 50.00
- Ask
- 50.30
- Low
- 50.00
- High
- 50.00
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.14%
- Year Change
- -0.20%