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ZKP: Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A
ZKP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.98 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZKP stock price today?
Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock is priced at 9.98 today. It trades within 9.98 - 9.99, yesterday's close was 9.98, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of ZKP shows these updates.
Does Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock pay dividends?
Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A is currently valued at 9.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track ZKP movements.
How to buy ZKP stock?
You can buy Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A shares at the current price of 9.98. Orders are usually placed near 9.98 or 10.28, while 41 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow ZKP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZKP stock?
Investing in Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.00 and current price 9.98. Many compare 0.00% and 1.01% before placing orders at 9.98 or 10.28. Explore the ZKP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A in the past year was 10.00. Within 9.85 - 10.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A (ZKP) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 9.98 and 9.85 - 10.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZKP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZKP stock split?
Lafayette Digital Acquisition Corp I - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.98, and -0.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.98
- Open
- 9.99
- Bid
- 9.98
- Ask
- 10.28
- Low
- 9.98
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.01%
- Year Change
- -0.20%