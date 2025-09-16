QuotesSections
ZK
ZK

29.82 USD 0.14 (0.47%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZK exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.67 and at a high of 30.06.

Daily Range
29.67 30.06
Year Range
17.91 33.32
Previous Close
29.68
Open
29.85
Bid
29.82
Ask
30.12
Low
29.67
High
30.06
Volume
496
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
1.95%
6 Months Change
21.76%
Year Change
28.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%