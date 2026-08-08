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ZJAN: Innovator Equity Defined Protec
ZJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.25 and at a high of 28.26.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protec dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZJAN stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protec stock is priced at 28.26 today. It trades within 28.25 - 28.26, yesterday's close was 28.22, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of ZJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protec stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protec is currently valued at 28.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.97% and USD. View the chart live to track ZJAN movements.
How to buy ZJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protec shares at the current price of 28.26. Orders are usually placed near 28.26 or 28.56, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ZJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protec involves considering the yearly range 27.14 - 28.27 and current price 28.26. Many compare 0.25% and 2.87% before placing orders at 28.26 or 28.56. Explore the ZJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protec stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protec in the past year was 28.27. Within 27.14 - 28.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protec performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protec stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protec (ZJAN) over the year was 27.14. Comparing it with the current 28.26 and 27.14 - 28.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZJAN stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protec has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.22, and 2.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.22
- Open
- 28.26
- Bid
- 28.26
- Ask
- 28.56
- Low
- 28.25
- High
- 28.26
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.87%
- Year Change
- 2.97%