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ZETX: Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF
ZETX exchange rate has changed by 6.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.13 and at a high of 31.31.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZETX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF stock is priced at 31.31 today. It trades within 30.13 - 31.31, yesterday's close was 29.49, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of ZETX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF is currently valued at 31.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 65.66% and USD. View the chart live to track ZETX movements.
How to buy ZETX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF shares at the current price of 31.31. Orders are usually placed near 31.31 or 31.61, while 36 and 1.10% show market activity. Follow ZETX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZETX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.82 - 35.77 and current price 31.31. Many compare 39.16% and 91.38% before placing orders at 31.31 or 31.61. Explore the ZETX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF in the past year was 35.77. Within 11.82 - 35.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF (ZETX) over the year was 11.82. Comparing it with the current 31.31 and 11.82 - 35.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZETX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZETX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long ZETA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.49, and 65.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.49
- Open
- 30.97
- Bid
- 31.31
- Ask
- 31.61
- Low
- 30.13
- High
- 31.31
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 6.17%
- Month Change
- 39.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 91.38%
- Year Change
- 65.66%