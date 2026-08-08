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ZECP: Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF
ZECP exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.54 and at a high of 38.68.
Follow Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZECP stock price today?
Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock is priced at 38.64 today. It trades within 38.54 - 38.68, yesterday's close was 38.56, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of ZECP shows these updates.
Does Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock pay dividends?
Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF is currently valued at 38.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.36% and USD. View the chart live to track ZECP movements.
How to buy ZECP stock?
You can buy Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF shares at the current price of 38.64. Orders are usually placed near 38.64 or 38.94, while 60 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow ZECP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZECP stock?
Investing in Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.99 - 38.83 and current price 38.64. Many compare 1.60% and 7.60% before placing orders at 38.64 or 38.94. Explore the ZECP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF in the past year was 38.83. Within 32.99 - 38.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) over the year was 32.99. Comparing it with the current 38.64 and 32.99 - 38.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZECP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZECP stock split?
Zacks Trust Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.56, and 8.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.56
- Open
- 38.54
- Bid
- 38.64
- Ask
- 38.94
- Low
- 38.54
- High
- 38.68
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.60%
- Year Change
- 8.36%