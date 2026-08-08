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ZAUG: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August
ZAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.85 and at a high of 27.88.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZAUG stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August stock is priced at 27.88 today. It trades within 27.85 - 27.88, yesterday's close was 27.86, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of ZAUG shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August is currently valued at 27.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.82% and USD. View the chart live to track ZAUG movements.
How to buy ZAUG stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August shares at the current price of 27.88. Orders are usually placed near 27.88 or 28.18, while 88 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow ZAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZAUG stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August involves considering the yearly range 25.81 - 27.88 and current price 27.88. Many compare 0.61% and 3.86% before placing orders at 27.88 or 28.18. Explore the ZAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August in the past year was 27.88. Within 25.81 - 27.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August (ZAUG) over the year was 25.81. Comparing it with the current 27.88 and 25.81 - 27.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZAUG stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.86, and 3.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.86
- Open
- 27.85
- Bid
- 27.88
- Ask
- 28.18
- Low
- 27.85
- High
- 27.88
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.86%
- Year Change
- 3.82%