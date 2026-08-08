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ZAP: Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
ZAP exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.26 and at a high of 32.69.
Follow Global X U.S. Electrification ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZAP stock price today?
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock is priced at 32.60 today. It trades within 32.26 - 32.69, yesterday's close was 32.43, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of ZAP shows these updates.
Does Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF is currently valued at 32.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.71% and USD. View the chart live to track ZAP movements.
How to buy ZAP stock?
You can buy Global X U.S. Electrification ETF shares at the current price of 32.60. Orders are usually placed near 32.60 or 32.90, while 136 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow ZAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZAP stock?
Investing in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.10 - 35.39 and current price 32.60. Many compare 0.56% and -1.48% before placing orders at 32.60 or 32.90. Explore the ZAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the past year was 35.39. Within 31.10 - 35.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X U.S. Electrification ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) over the year was 31.10. Comparing it with the current 32.60 and 31.10 - 35.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZAP stock split?
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.43, and 0.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.43
- Open
- 32.54
- Bid
- 32.60
- Ask
- 32.90
- Low
- 32.26
- High
- 32.69
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.48%
- Year Change
- 0.71%