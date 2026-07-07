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YXI: ProShares Short FTSE China 50
YXI exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.33 and at a high of 21.34.
Follow ProShares Short FTSE China 50 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YXI News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YXI stock price today?
ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock is priced at 21.34 today. It trades within 21.33 - 21.34, yesterday's close was 21.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of YXI shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short FTSE China 50 is currently valued at 21.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track YXI movements.
How to buy YXI stock?
You can buy ProShares Short FTSE China 50 shares at the current price of 21.34. Orders are usually placed near 21.34 or 21.64, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow YXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YXI stock?
Investing in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 involves considering the yearly range 20.01 - 24.57 and current price 21.34. Many compare 0.05% and -0.37% before placing orders at 21.34 or 21.64. Explore the YXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 in the past year was 24.57. Within 20.01 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short FTSE China 50 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI) over the year was 20.01. Comparing it with the current 21.34 and 20.01 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YXI stock split?
ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.25, and 4.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.25
- Open
- 21.33
- Bid
- 21.34
- Ask
- 21.64
- Low
- 21.33
- High
- 21.34
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.37%
- Year Change
- 4.92%