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YXI: ProShares Short FTSE China 50

21.34 USD 0.09 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

YXI exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.33 and at a high of 21.34.

Follow ProShares Short FTSE China 50 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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YXI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is YXI stock price today?

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock is priced at 21.34 today. It trades within 21.33 - 21.34, yesterday's close was 21.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of YXI shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 is currently valued at 21.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track YXI movements.

How to buy YXI stock?

You can buy ProShares Short FTSE China 50 shares at the current price of 21.34. Orders are usually placed near 21.34 or 21.64, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow YXI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into YXI stock?

Investing in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 involves considering the yearly range 20.01 - 24.57 and current price 21.34. Many compare 0.05% and -0.37% before placing orders at 21.34 or 21.64. Explore the YXI price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 in the past year was 24.57. Within 20.01 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short FTSE China 50 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI) over the year was 20.01. Comparing it with the current 21.34 and 20.01 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YXI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did YXI stock split?

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.25, and 4.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.33 21.34
Year Range
20.01 24.57
Previous Close
21.25
Open
21.33
Bid
21.34
Ask
21.64
Low
21.33
High
21.34
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
0.05%
6 Months Change
-0.37%
Year Change
4.92%
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