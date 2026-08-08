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YNOT: Horizon Digital Frontier ETF
YNOT exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.44 and at a high of 32.99.
Follow Horizon Digital Frontier ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YNOT stock price today?
Horizon Digital Frontier ETF stock is priced at 32.81 today. It trades within 32.44 - 32.99, yesterday's close was 32.40, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of YNOT shows these updates.
Does Horizon Digital Frontier ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Digital Frontier ETF is currently valued at 32.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.75% and USD. View the chart live to track YNOT movements.
How to buy YNOT stock?
You can buy Horizon Digital Frontier ETF shares at the current price of 32.81. Orders are usually placed near 32.81 or 33.11, while 42 and -0.55% show market activity. Follow YNOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YNOT stock?
Investing in Horizon Digital Frontier ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.19 - 35.02 and current price 32.81. Many compare 6.73% and 16.55% before placing orders at 32.81 or 33.11. Explore the YNOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Digital Frontier ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Digital Frontier ETF in the past year was 35.02. Within 25.19 - 35.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Digital Frontier ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Digital Frontier ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Digital Frontier ETF (YNOT) over the year was 25.19. Comparing it with the current 32.81 and 25.19 - 35.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YNOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YNOT stock split?
Horizon Digital Frontier ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.40, and 26.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.40
- Open
- 32.99
- Bid
- 32.81
- Ask
- 33.11
- Low
- 32.44
- High
- 32.99
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 6.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.55%
- Year Change
- 26.75%