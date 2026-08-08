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YMT: Yimutian Inc.
YMT exchange rate has changed by -2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.33 and at a high of 0.37.
Follow Yimutian Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YMT stock price today?
Yimutian Inc. stock is priced at 0.35 today. It trades within 0.33 - 0.37, yesterday's close was 0.36, and trading volume reached 353. The live price chart of YMT shows these updates.
Does Yimutian Inc. stock pay dividends?
Yimutian Inc. is currently valued at 0.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -85.11% and USD. View the chart live to track YMT movements.
How to buy YMT stock?
You can buy Yimutian Inc. shares at the current price of 0.35. Orders are usually placed near 0.35 or 0.65, while 353 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow YMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YMT stock?
Investing in Yimutian Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.12 - 2.85 and current price 0.35. Many compare 6.06% and -36.75% before placing orders at 0.35 or 0.65. Explore the YMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Yimutian Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yimutian Inc. in the past year was 2.85. Within 0.12 - 2.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Yimutian Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Yimutian Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yimutian Inc. (YMT) over the year was 0.12. Comparing it with the current 0.35 and 0.12 - 2.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YMT stock split?
Yimutian Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.36, and -85.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.36
- Open
- 0.35
- Bid
- 0.35
- Ask
- 0.65
- Low
- 0.33
- High
- 0.37
- Volume
- 353
- Daily Change
- -2.78%
- Month Change
- 6.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.75%
- Year Change
- -85.11%