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YMAX: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs

7.69 USD 0.12 (1.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

YMAX exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.61 and at a high of 7.70.

Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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YMAX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is YMAX stock price today?

Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock is priced at 7.69 today. It trades within 7.61 - 7.70, yesterday's close was 7.57, and trading volume reached 736. The live price chart of YMAX shows these updates.

Does Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock pay dividends?

Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs is currently valued at 7.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.34% and USD. View the chart live to track YMAX movements.

How to buy YMAX stock?

You can buy Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs shares at the current price of 7.69. Orders are usually placed near 7.69 or 7.99, while 736 and 1.05% show market activity. Follow YMAX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into YMAX stock?

Investing in Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs involves considering the yearly range 7.25 - 8.83 and current price 7.69. Many compare 4.06% and -8.89% before placing orders at 7.69 or 7.99. Explore the YMAX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock highest prices?

The highest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs in the past year was 8.83. Within 7.25 - 8.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs performance using the live chart.

What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) over the year was 7.25. Comparing it with the current 7.69 and 7.25 - 8.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YMAX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did YMAX stock split?

Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.57, and -8.34% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
7.61 7.70
Year Range
7.25 8.83
Previous Close
7.57
Open
7.61
Bid
7.69
Ask
7.99
Low
7.61
High
7.70
Volume
736
Daily Change
1.59%
Month Change
4.06%
6 Months Change
-8.89%
Year Change
-8.34%
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