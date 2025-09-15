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YMAX: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs
YMAX exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.61 and at a high of 7.70.
Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YMAX News
- YMAG: The Option Book Supports Income, But Earnings Will Test NAV Stability
- CHPY: Pass The Dip And Collect High Yield Income, The Chip Party Isn’t Over Yet
- 9%+ Monthly Yields: 2 Covered Call Funds To Buy And 2 To Avoid
- YMAX Vs TOPW: Covered Calls Win The Slow Grind, Leverage Needs Sustained Melt-Up
- I Wouldn't Dare Buy These 3 Popular Retirement-Wrecker Yield Traps
- DIVO: Near-Perfect Covered Call ETF, But Here's Why I Still Wouldn't Buy It
- YMAX: 60% Yield, Income Chaser's Delight (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- ORR: Review Of Long-Short ETF After One Year In The Market
- Yield Mirage: Why ULTY Is A 'Sell' While YMAX Remains A 'Hold' (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- YMAX: The Magic Reinvestment Number For This Super Yielder (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- YMAX: Massive Distribution, But Significant Erosion To Continue Without Reinvestment
- The Blueprint To Navigate Option ETFs Through 2026
- WPAY Vs. YMAX: Don't Let The 69% Yield Fool You (BATS:WPAY)
- YMAX: 70%+ Yield? Don't Fall For The Hype
- Avoid These 3 Dividend Traps Before They Wreck Your Retirement Income
- WPAY Vs. YMAX: Two Paths To High Income Through Growth
- ULTY: Don't Fall For This 100%+ Dividend Yield Trap (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- YMAX ETF: 'Fund-Of-Funds' Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- YMAG Has Found The Sweet Spot, But It Won't Last (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- YMAX: What's Behind The Record-Low Distribution (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- WPAY: A Weekly Paying Alternative To YMAX (BATS:WPAY)
- LFGY: A Suitable Crypto-Focused Alternative To ULTY (NYSEARCA:LFGY)
- Why I Like ULTY But Not Over 50% Yielding YMAX
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YMAX stock price today?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock is priced at 7.69 today. It trades within 7.61 - 7.70, yesterday's close was 7.57, and trading volume reached 736. The live price chart of YMAX shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs is currently valued at 7.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.34% and USD. View the chart live to track YMAX movements.
How to buy YMAX stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs shares at the current price of 7.69. Orders are usually placed near 7.69 or 7.99, while 736 and 1.05% show market activity. Follow YMAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YMAX stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs involves considering the yearly range 7.25 - 8.83 and current price 7.69. Many compare 4.06% and -8.89% before placing orders at 7.69 or 7.99. Explore the YMAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs in the past year was 8.83. Within 7.25 - 8.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) over the year was 7.25. Comparing it with the current 7.69 and 7.25 - 8.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YMAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YMAX stock split?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.57, and -8.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.57
- Open
- 7.61
- Bid
- 7.69
- Ask
- 7.99
- Low
- 7.61
- High
- 7.70
- Volume
- 736
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 4.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.89%
- Year Change
- -8.34%