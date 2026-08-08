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YMAT: J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.
YMAT exchange rate has changed by -5.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.87 and at a high of 2.02.
Follow J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YMAT stock price today?
J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 1.92 today. It trades within 1.87 - 2.02, yesterday's close was 2.03, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of YMAT shows these updates.
Does J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 1.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.00% and USD. View the chart live to track YMAT movements.
How to buy YMAT stock?
You can buy J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 1.92. Orders are usually placed near 1.92 or 2.22, while 44 and -4.95% show market activity. Follow YMAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YMAT stock?
Investing in J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.24 - 2.94 and current price 1.92. Many compare 4.92% and 326.67% before placing orders at 1.92 or 2.22. Explore the YMAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. in the past year was 2.94. Within 0.24 - 2.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) over the year was 0.24. Comparing it with the current 1.92 and 0.24 - 2.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YMAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YMAT stock split?
J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.03, and 28.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.03
- Open
- 2.02
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.87
- High
- 2.02
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- -5.42%
- Month Change
- 4.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 326.67%
- Year Change
- 28.00%