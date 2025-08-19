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YMAG: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
YMAG exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.52 and at a high of 11.61.
Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YMAG News
- YMAG: The Option Book Supports Income, But Earnings Will Test NAV Stability
- CHPY: Pass The Dip And Collect High Yield Income, The Chip Party Isn’t Over Yet
- ULTY: Loses Out To The Steady JEPI Despite 100% Trailing Yield (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- YMAG: Don't Trade Away The Mag 7 Upside Now (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- YMAX: 60% Yield, Income Chaser's Delight (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- WPAY Vs. YMAG: One 'Hold' And One 'Sell' As We Unmask The Yield Trap (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- YMAG: A High-Yield Fund-Of-Funds Play On Mag 7 Stocks (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- YMAX: Massive Distribution, But Significant Erosion To Continue Without Reinvestment
- Undercovered Dozen: USA Rare Earth, Santacruz Silver, Western Midstream, Visa And More
- MAGY Vs. YMAG: Magnificent Exposure And Magnificent 'Yields' (BATS:MAGY)
- YMAG Vs. MAGY: Both Have Unique Benefits But One Better Long-Term Hold (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- YMAG Has Found The Sweet Spot, But It Won't Last (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
- Watching MAGY, Holding YMAG: Income Investors Face A Magnificent Dilemma (BATS:MAGY)
- YMAX Vs. YMAG: Both Offer High Yield Income Weekly, Both Are Very High-Risk Investments
- YMAG: Extreme Yield ETF Based On Magnificent 7 Options (NYSEARCA:YMAG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YMAG stock price today?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock is priced at 11.56 today. It trades within 11.52 - 11.61, yesterday's close was 11.48, and trading volume reached 363. The live price chart of YMAG shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF is currently valued at 11.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD. View the chart live to track YMAG movements.
How to buy YMAG stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 11.56. Orders are usually placed near 11.56 or 11.86, while 363 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow YMAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YMAG stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.74 - 13.17 and current price 11.56. Many compare 1.94% and -8.11% before placing orders at 11.56 or 11.86. Explore the YMAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF in the past year was 13.17. Within 10.74 - 13.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) over the year was 10.74. Comparing it with the current 11.56 and 10.74 - 13.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YMAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YMAG stock split?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.48, and -10.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.53
- Bid
- 11.56
- Ask
- 11.86
- Low
- 11.52
- High
- 11.61
- Volume
- 363
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.11%
- Year Change
- -10.18%